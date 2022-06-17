"She deserves better": Fans happy for Derynn Paige after she chose herself in Ex On The Beach Episode 12

Ex On The Beach Season 6 ended on Thursday night after an action-packed finale. Titled Setting Sail on a Relation-Ship, the lovers had the ultimate decision. They had to decide if they would leave with their ex, their next, or alone. When it came to Derynn, the contestant revealed that she had to put herself and left alone without Ricky.

While the decision shocked Ricky and other contestants, fans were happy with Derynn's decision. Episode 12 of Ex On The Beach showcased the contestants preparing themselves to make their next move. Though things seemed fine between Ricky and Derynn, she started to have second thoughts on the final night before she had to leave.

The next day, before they could set sail, Derynn told Ricky that he was her best friend and always would be. She also shared that he had made her a better person. The Ex On The Beach contestant added that she could trust him with every ounce and would like to forget all the times he hurt her. But ultimately, she wasn't ready for more and couldn't take him on the boat with her.

Derynn shared,

"I feel like we rushed really quick into a relationship. And I just have a lot of internal doubts. So, after last night at the table it reminded me that my biggest downfall was being blindsided. And I thought over and over last night what B-lashes told me, what my friends and family say at home and it scared the sh*t out of me."

When Ricky asked her if she didn't trust him, Derynn shared that she was only trying to protect herself because she knew what he could do and what he had done.

During her confessional, Derynn shared that she felt like she had ripped the rug from underneath him. However, it was her turn now to break the harmful patterns. When she boarded the boat alone, the other contestants were shocked to see that she had left Ricky. When asked, the Ex On The Beach contestant revealed that she decided to put herself first.

Danny Quinn @DQ_the_Man #ExOnTheBeach @Derynn_Paige chose herself and I’m happy for her. She deserves to be happy for herself. As heartbreaking as it is, she deserves better. I’m sorry it didn’t work out but I’m happy you’re focusing on yourself. 🤗 @Derynn_Paige chose herself and I’m happy for her. She deserves to be happy for herself. As heartbreaking as it is, she deserves better. I’m sorry it didn’t work out but I’m happy you’re focusing on yourself. 🤗💖 #ExOnTheBeach https://t.co/PMrIuvkCD5

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to share that Derynn deserved better and applauded her for her self-love.

Fans claim Derynn deserves better after she dumped Ricky in Ex On The Beach Season 6

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Derynn deserved better and that she made the right choice by leaving Ricky behind. Some also applauded her for finally putting herself first.

Isiah Holliday❌ @holliday_isiah @RickyRogers_ and @Derynn_Paige probably aren’t ready to be a couple if his pattern of cheating will put a hurdle on their relationship so it is what it was meant to be. Sometimes you have to protect your sanity and happiness #exonthebeach @RickyRogers_ and @Derynn_Paige probably aren’t ready to be a couple if his pattern of cheating will put a hurdle on their relationship so it is what it was meant to be. Sometimes you have to protect your sanity and happiness #exonthebeach

Nida @nidzi1k @ExOnTheBeach Sad that Ricky and Derryn didn’t work out. It’s hard to trust people when they hurt you and broke that trust #exonthebeach @ExOnTheBeach Sad that Ricky and Derryn didn’t work out. It’s hard to trust people when they hurt you and broke that trust #exonthebeach

Anthony @anthony_gummy Damn that’s crazy to see how this final relationship ended, but good for Derynn #ExOnTheBeach Damn that’s crazy to see how this final relationship ended, but good for Derynn #ExOnTheBeach

_Candy_corn_Dog_ @CandycornDog1 I feel like Ricky put in so much work for Derynn the moment he got there. But at the end of the day I don't blame her. Old wounds cut deep and she can't trust him. I feel bad, but she definitely did what was best for her and I love that for her #exonthebeach I feel like Ricky put in so much work for Derynn the moment he got there. But at the end of the day I don't blame her. Old wounds cut deep and she can't trust him. I feel bad, but she definitely did what was best for her and I love that for her #exonthebeach

Tone Tone @xT_boneX I knew it! #ExOnTheBeach she deserves so much better hope you find what your looking for @Derynn_Paige I have mad love for you I knew it! #ExOnTheBeach she deserves so much better hope you find what your looking for @Derynn_Paige I have mad love for you

Shannon @luv_mydachshund We all deserve the best and to never settle! @ExOnTheBeach Gotta choose yourself for love too!We all deserve the best and to never settle! #exonthebeach @ExOnTheBeach Gotta choose yourself for love too! ♥️ We all deserve the best and to never settle! #exonthebeach

More details on what happened this week on Ex On The Beach Episode 12

Apart from Ricky and Derynn's split, the season finale unfolded a lot of drama, the main one being between Arisce and Mike. When Arisce was called to the hot seat during the Table of Truth, Mike didn't let her share her opinion. He did all the talking instead. He shared his views but didn't let Arisce share hers.

This not only annoyed Arisce, but the other contestants as well. However, when deciding if she was going to board the boat with him, Arisce decided to give Mike and their relationship one last try and see if they could work things out.

Ex On The Beach airs every Thursday at 8 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

