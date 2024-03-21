“For some clubs in England I could bear the rainy days” - Liverpool target fuels transfer speculation, confirms desire to leave

Teun Koopmeiners has seemingly opened the door for Liverpool to swoop for his services this summer.

The Atalanta midfielder is on the Reds' radar as they look to build for a future without Jurgen Klopp at the helm. The Dutchman has enjoyed a superb season at Gewiss Stadium, posting 12 goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions.

Juventus join Liverpool in tracking Koopmeiners, 26, and Atalanta are prepared to cash in at around €50-60 million (£43-51 million), per Metro. They fended off interest from Serie A rivals Napoli last summer but it appears they are ready to part ways.

Koopmeiners touched on that failed transfer and told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf that he's told his club he wants to leave:

"Last year there was concrete interest from Napoli. However, in the end the two clubs did not find an agreement. I told Atalanta that in the coming summer I want to move."

Koopmeiners looks to have his eye on heading to the Premier League. The 20-cap Netherlands international is prepared to deal with the rainy English weather:

"My fiancee and I are having a great time in Italy, but for some clubs in England I could even bear the rainy days there... I hope options present themselves so I can think about it."

Liverpool completely revamped their midfield last summer by signing Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch. The Reds parted ways with Fabinho, James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita.

However, they look set to further bolster their midfield this summer and Koopmeiners is on their radar. He can operate as a central and defensive midfielder, is comfortable in possession, and has an eye for goal.

Thiago Alcantara is reportedly headed for the Liverpool exit door

Thiago has been sidelined for the majority of this season.

Liverpool's midfield rebuild will likely see Thiago Alcantara leave Anfield this summer. The Spanish midfielder has made just one appearance this season due to long-term hip and muscular problems.

Thiago, 32, will be out of contract in June and there has been no suggestion that he'll be offered an extension. He's one of three Reds who could part ways under the new regime fronted by the club's new sporting director Richard Hughes.

English journalist James Pearce told The Daily Football Briefing podcast (via GIVEMESPORT) that Thiago, Joel Matip, and Adrian are all expected to leave:

"You've got gaps that need to be filled with Thiago, Matip, and Adrian all expected to leave at the end of their contracts."

Thiago arrived at Liverpool from Bayern Munich in September 2020 for €22 million. He's endured an injury-ridden spell with the Merseysiders but has won three major trophies, making 98 appearances, with three goals and six assists.