“For every penalty scored by Cristiano Ronaldo, a million souls from a certain fan base cry” – Ronaldo fans aim dig at Messi supporters as Manchester United star scores 699th goal in club football

Cristiano Ronaldo fans took shots at Lionel Messi fans after the Portuguese legend scored in Manchester United's 2-0 win against FC Sheriff.

United earned their first win of the UEFA Europa League campaign against the Moldovan side on September 15.

Jadon Sancho gave the visitors the lead in the 17th minute with a wonderful finish. The Red Devils were then awarded a penalty during the tail end of the first half as Diogo Dalot was tripped inside FC Sheriff's box.

Ronaldo stepped up and converted in style from the spot, placing his shot right down the middle of the goal. He now has 699 goals in club football, the highest ever by a player.

The legendary Portuguese couldn't reach the elusive 700 mark against FC Sheriff. However, his fans were vocal on social media about how the forward scoring a penalty hurt Messi's fanbase.

With a goal against FC Sheriff, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner opened his tally for the season in his eighth game of the season.

While the numbers are nowhere near how much the great man is used to producing, given his pedigree in front of goal, he can certainly make up for lost time.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set to star in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022

While the battle between the fan bases of both legends is eternal, the duo will be focused on the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The event is set to commence on November 20.

Both players are at the wrong ends of their 30s at the moment with Ronaldo being 37 and Messi being 35. Hence, this might be the last time fans get to see both men lighting up arguably the biggest stage in sport.

Portugal and Argentina have good depth in their squads.

Apart from the legendary striker, the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Nunes, Joao Felix, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, and more are Portugal's key players.

Argentina, meanwhile, have the likes of Angel di Maria, Paulo Dybala, Lisandro Martinez, and more in their ranks. It will be interesting to see how far both nations can progress during the course of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

