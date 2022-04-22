"For F**k sake", "makes my head bleed" – Berbatov fumes over Liverpool admission amid Manchester United struggles

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has admitted that he is worried the Red Devils' arch-rivals Liverpool will win the quadruple this season.

Jurgen Klopp's side thrashed Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield in the Premier League on Tuesday. Goals from Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane and a brace from Mohamed Salah saw the Red Devils suffer a heavy loss at the hands of their arch-rivals.

With just six games left to be played, Liverpool remain just one point behind table-toppers Manchester City and are well in the race to win the title. The Reds have also progressed into the finals of the FA Cup, while they are set to face Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals next week.

The Anfield outfit are thus hopeful of becoming the first English club to win the quadruple. Winning all four trophies available to them this season could cement the Reds' status as one of the best English teams of all time.

Berbatov, though, does not want to see the Reds win the quadruple and is hoping that Manchester City win the Premier League instead. The former Manchester United striker also conceded that seeing Klopp and Co progress while the Red Devils struggle is making his head bleed. He wrote in his Betfair column:

"It was hard to watch United's 4-0 defeat against Liverpool, there was a massive difference on the pitch between the two sides, you could see it with the second goal, which was unbelievable."

"I don't like supporting City, but, I just don't want to see Liverpool winning four trophies for f**k sake. For sure, this will be on the player's minds, they have a chance to make history. Seeing how they have progressed and how United have regressed makes my head bleed."

However, Berbatov went on to explain that he cannot help but respect the Reds for the brand of football they are playing. He wrote:

"Everyone connected to United is watching Liverpool in envy right now, but at the same time when you watch them play you have to respect them for the way they play, they are playing good football and they show it on the pitch. There is a big difference now between Liverpool and United. They have a chance to make history, it's going to be difficult but not impossible to do it."

While the Reds are hopeful of winning the quadruple, it is still a herculean task. It remains to be seen if Klopp and Co will achieve the feat this term.

Liverpool beat Manchester United 9-0 on aggregate in the league

Apart from Tuesday's 4-0 loss, it is also worth noting that Manchester United suffered a 5-0 defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford in the Premier League earlier this season. The Reds have thus beaten the Red Devils 9-0 on aggregate in the top flight this term.

Salah, in particular, has enjoyed significant success against the Old Trafford outfit this campaign. He scored a hat-trick and provided an assist in the away fixture, while he netted two goals and claimed an assist at Anfield on Tuesday.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer