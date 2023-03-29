"For me this is not football" - Manchester City star Rodri slams Scotland for 'rubbish' tactic in Spain's 2-0 loss to the latter

Manchester City star Rodri slammed Scotland's tactics after La Roja's 2-0 defeat against Steve Clarke's side. Scott McTominay scored a brace to hand the hosts a shock win.

Rodri, however, was unhappy with Scotland's performance. The defensive midfielder told the media after the disappointing outing for his team (via The Scotsman):

“It's the way they play. In the end, for me, it's a bit rubbish because they are always wasting time. They, how do you say, provoke you. They always fall and for me, this is not football."

He added:

"For the speed of the sport you have to move on, but the referee has to take part of this and he'll say nothing. It's a bit frustrating because we want to win and it's difficult because you waste time. But we have to use our weapons and will learn for the next time."

Spain won their previous game by a scoreline of 3-0 against Norway. However, the performance against Manchester United is be a massive blow to Luis De La Fuente's team.

Manchester City's Rodri started the game alongside Mikel Merino and Dani Ceballos in the midfield.

Josko Gvardiol revealed the chat he had with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Josko Gvardiol has managed to establish himself as one of the top central defenders in the world. The Croat, however, was on the losing side as RB Leipzig were demolished by Manchester City by an aggregate of 8-2 over two legs of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash.

Speaking about his interaction with Pep Guardiola after the tie, Gvardiol said (via 90min):

"I extended my hand to Guardiola and congratulated him on advancing in the Champions League. Guardiola, a great coach, threw a few words at me, but I will keep them to myself."

Gvardiol has been linked with a summer move away from the Bundesliga club. Apart from City, the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Liverpool have also been linked with the towering central defender.

