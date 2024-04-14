"For me he is the greatest of all time" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes incredible Lionel Messi claim

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had nothing but great words to say about Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi. The Spanish coach had high praise for the Argentine megastar, calling him the greatest of all time.

"It's always been Lionel Messi. For my 3 sons it's exactly the same. We have been really lucky to have the opportunity to experience the best player of all time. For me he is the greatest of all time," he said in an interview with Sky Sports, when he was asked about his favorite footballer.

At the age of 37, Lionel Messi has accomplished almost everything in his career. He has won titles with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at a club level as well as the Copa America and FIFA World Cup with Argentina. He is now trying to win in the MLS with Inter Miami, which could be his final club before retiring.

Lionel Messi is in the GOAT conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo, who, like the Argentine superstar, left Europe last year and is now playing for Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo, 39, has also accomplished numerous team and individual trophies in his career, as he is getting closer to retirement.

Mikel Arteta picks Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in GOAT conversation

Mikel Arteta was asked a few months ago about choosing his dream five-a-side team and went with Lionel Messi and not Cristiano Ronaldo. He picked the Argentine as the GOAT and the Portuguese megastar was not a member of Arteta's dream five-a-side team.

"The No.1 and I didn’t play with him or manage, it would have to be Leo Messi. That’s for sure because he’s been in my opinion the most influential player ever in the history of football. We’ve never seen someone do what he has done on the pitch for that many years.

"Then with Ronaldo I would do the same thing and I would put the other [Brazilian] Ronaldo because since I was a kid I was in love with him," Arteta said in an interview with Planet Football, via SportsBible.

Mikel Arteta also picked Johan Cruyff, Ronaldo Nazario and Diego Maradona and jokingly said that his team didn't need defenders or goalkeepers.

