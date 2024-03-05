"For me, he's the best player of all time" - Bayer Leverkusen star hails Lionel Messi as his childhood idol

Bayer Leverkusen left-back Alex Grimaldo has named Lionel Messi his childhood idol in a glowing verdict of the Barcelona icon.

Grimaldo was asked by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano who his idol was growing up. The Spanish defender alluded to his time watching Messi up close during his spell in Barca's youth system:

"My childhood hero is Messi. Well, for me, he's the best player of all time. And besides, I grew up at La Masia (Barcelona's academy) watching him play there in the first team."

Lionel Messi, 36, is for many the greatest player in history and his trophy cabinet explains why. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has enjoyed a phenomenal career that reached its highest point in 2022 when he finally won the FIFA World Cup.

The Inter Miami superstar has been one of the most prolific attackers in history. He's bagged 724 goals and 345 assists in 892 club games, including 672 goals in 778 games for Barca, making him the La Liga giants' all-time top goalscorer.

Messi won 35 major trophies with the Catalan giants, including four UEFA Champions League trophies and 10 La Liga titles. He left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 where he picked up two Ligue 1 titles.

The legendary forward has also made history with Argentina and he's his national team's all-time top scorer. He's registered 106 goals and 56 assists in 180 caps, winning the World Cup and Copa America.

Lionel Messi reacts to Inter Miami's 5-0 thrashing of Orlando City

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami romped to victory at DRV PNK.

Lionel Messi continues to roll back the years in the MLS with Inter Miami. The Argentina hero arrived at DRV PNK last summer after leaving PSG following the expiration of his contract.

The former Barca captain has been a revelation with the Herons, posting 14 goals and six assists in 17 games across competitions. He was at the peak of his powers in Miami's 5-0 demolition of rivals Orlando City on Saturday (March 2).

Messi bagged a brace as Gerardo Martino's side came out on top in the Florida derby. He took to Instagram after that win to express his delight with his team's performance:

"Great game by all and victory in the Clásico!!!"

Inter Miami's win saw them move to the top of the MLS Eastern Conference table with two wins in three games. Messi wasn't the only former Barca star on the scoresheet as Luis Suarez grabbed his first two goals for the Herons.