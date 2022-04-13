“For me, this is the birthplace of football” – Bundesliga midfielder delivers glowing assessment of Liverpool’s Anfield stadium 

Christoph Kramer revealed his admiration for Liverpool as well as the club stadium Anfield during an interview with DAZN. The Borussia Monchengladbach star notably shared some insight into his love for the Reds.

Speaking to DAZN (via Spox), the defensive midfielder explained his experience watching Liverpool's stunning Champions League comeback against Barcelona in 2019:

"I watched the game with two friends at home. And we were clear then that there was something in it!"

He also talked about the memorable goal by Divock Origi that gave the Reds their win:

"Although I actually - with a view to what I like to stand for in football - stick to Barcelona. Great scene!

"One of my top 10 moments when watching football ever."

Kramer also praised Anfield:

"For me, this is the birthplace of football, where the heart of football beats - without getting too exuberant.

"You'll Never Walk Alone" - when that happens, every footballer thinks: Yes, football was born here!"

Fans of the club certainly have good reason to be pleased as the Reds look set to win four trophies this season. Having already picked up the Carabao Cup, Jurgen Klopp and his men have taken both England and Europe by storm this season.

They currently sit second place in the Premier League table and could end this campaign with more than one trophy in the cabinet.

They are set to go far in the Champions League, having won their game against Benfica in the quarter-final first leg. Unless the Portuguese outfit can stun the Reds with a comeback in the second leg tomorrow, Liverpool know they can get into the semi-finals and potentially the final.

Liverpool look set to win domestic treble and quadruple

Jurgen Klopp’s side stand on the cusp of winning a famous domestic treble and an even more miraculous quadruple. The Reds have enjoyed a marvelous campaign on all fronts and currently find themselves neck-to-neck for the Premier League title and FA Cup.

These honors would confirm Klopp’s men as one of the best teams in English football history, a common belief among many fans already. Liverpool are only a point behind Manchester City in the league and will need to overtake them to snatch the Premier League title from City's grasp.

Liverpool will hope they can win the rest of their games this season, and based on their performances, they have the quality to do just that.

