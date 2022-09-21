"For me, he's certainly up there" - Former Chelsea and Liverpool star Glen Johnson names the best right-back in the world 

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has named Chelsea's Reece James as the best right-back in the world over Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold. The former English footballer claims the Blues star is certainly at the top and he cannot think of anyone better.

Reece vs Trent has been in the debate for some time now as the two Englishmen push each other for a spot in England's starting XI.

The Liverpool man has made a slow start this season and has been caught out defensively a few times, while the Chelsea defender has done well at wing-back, full-back and centre-back this season.

Speaking to Genting Casino, Johnson named Reece as the best right-back in the world. He said:

"Is Reece James the world’s best right back at the moment? I think James is definitely up there as one of the world’s best right-backs.

"In terms of if he’s the world’s best? I can’t think of anyone better at the moment. For me, he’s certainly up there. He’s been brilliant."

Chelsea star told he is better than Liverpool defender

Darren Bent was also of the same opinion last month when he named Reece James as the better defender when compared to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He was live on talkSPORT when he took shots at the Liverpool defender and claimed that Manchester United picked on him in the 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

He said:

"Trent Alexander-Arnold, my goodness! Wow. People will keep banging that drum saying he's better than James and Walker. Absolutely not. Offensively, I'll give it to him. His range of passing, his distribution… but when you think of his distribution, it's not that much better than James.

"Then look what James can do to certain wide players. Look what he did to Son Heung-min. Out of them three, Alexander-Arnold is the worst. Last night, it was almost like Man United picked on him. They picked on him down the left side."

Chelsea were to host Liverpool last week in the Premier League, but the match was postponed for security reasons after the death of UK monarch Elizabeth II.

