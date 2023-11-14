"For me, it's clear what decision I want" - 21-year-old star makes claim amid links to Real Madrid and Barcelona

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams - a Real Madrid and Barcelona target - has opened up on his links to the La Liga giants and the Premier League.

The 21-year-old has one goal and five assists in 10 games across competitions for Bilbao, starting all of them. He did miss four games due to injury but has caught the attention of top clubs from the country and abroad.

Williams reckons the interest stems from the fact that he has done 'things well', telling Relevo (as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

“The fact that great clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Premier League clubs want me means I'm doing things well. For me, it's clear what decision I want. My agents are working on it."

Both Los Blancos and Barca are looking to revamp their attack with young blood. While Carlo Ancelotti's side have not yet signed a replacement for Karim Benzema - who left last season - their young attack of Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo Goes and new signing Jude Bellingham have fared well.

Meanwhile, Barca are also looking to replace the ageing Robert Lewandowski, so Williams could be a decent addition and potentially serve the club for years.

How have Real Madrid and Barcelona fared this season?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid and Barcelona have made a strong start to their respective 2023-24 campaign. The two clubs are in the top three of the La Liga standings after 13 games, with Madrid two points behind surprise leaders Girona (34) and Barca two points behind Los Blancos in third.

Madrid's only loss of the season came in the league - going down 3-1 at Atletico Madrid. However, they have been perfect in the UEFA Champions League - winning their opening four games to romp into the knockouts.

Barca, meanwhile, have lost twice across competitions this season. Their first defeat - a 2-1 La Liga home reverse - came against Los Blancos. Xavi's side then succubmed to a 2-1 Champions League loss at Shakhtar Donetsk. They lead second-placed Porto (9) on goal difference after four outings.