"For me, he is the ideal son-in-law" - Pipo Gorosito lavishes praise on PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Former Argentina midfielder Nestor "Pipo" Gorosito has heaped praise on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or will be cheered on by several Argentines during the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Following their Copa America triumph last summer, the Albiceleste are one of the favorites heading into the tournament.

Gorosito recently stated that Lionel Messi is the only footballing idol he has at the moment. The former Argentina international has a close attachment to the PSG star as well. Speaking to ESPN SportsCenter (via Roy Nemer on Twitter), he was quoted as saying the following:

"For me, he is the ideal son-in-law, the ideal son, the ideal brother, the ideal friend. I would marry Messi at any moment."

He added (via Twitter):

"The only idol I have in football is Messi. The only one."

Lionel Messi has made a bright start to second season as a PSG player

Lionel Messi has made a much better start to his second season as a PSG player compared to his debut campaign in France. The forward struggled with consistency last time around but has looked sharp from the offset this time around.

As things stand, Messi has scored three goals and provided an assist in three games for the Parisians. The former FC Barcelona forward began the season by finding the back of the net in a 4-0 win over FC Nantes in the Trophee des Champions last month.

Messi also made a great start to the new Ligue 1 campaign. The Argentine skipper scored a brace, including an acrobatic overhead kick, against Clermont Foot in a 5-0 win in their opening league game. He registered an assist for Neymar Jr. in that match as well.

The forward did not register a goal contribution during PSG's 5-2 win over Montpellier last weekend, but still looked sharp throughout the match.

Lionel Messi's solid start to the 2022-23 season in Paris is good news for Argentina. An in-form Messi could make the difference for La Albiceleste at the FIFA World Cup later this year.

It is worth noting that this year's showpiece event in Qatar could be the PSG star's final opportunity to win international football's biggest prize with his nation. With Messi turning 35 next year, there are serious doubts over whether he will make it into Argentina's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

