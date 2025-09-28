"For me, he is the key" - Bayer Leverkusen star names player who is more important to Barcelona than Lamine Yamal

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Aleix Garcia has pointed out that Lamine Yamal is not the most important player for Barcelona at present. The Spaniard has named fellow midfielder Pedri as the most important player for the reigning LaLiga champions this season.

Spain international Garcia told SPORT that he thinks Pedri is more important than any other player for both club and country. He pointed out that the game flows through the 22-year-old midfielder, allowing him to improve his teammates and make a significant difference.

"For me, Pedri is the key: he gives meaning to the game, accelerates or slows down when needed, and improves his teammates. He is at an incredible level and makes Barça flow. Then the tactical work of the coaching staff reinforces that, but Pedri makes the difference", he said via Tribal Football.

Lamine Yamal enjoyed a fine season for club and country, and was rewarded with a second successive Kopa Trophy during the Ballon d'Or gala last week. The 18-year-old was voted as the second best player in the world for 2025, only behind French star Ousmane Dembele.

Pedri has been the heartbeat of this Barcelona team, with Manchester United legend Paul Scholes naming him as his favourite player right now. The young midfielder has led his club to win each of their last four games in the absence of Lamine Yamal through injury. He finished outside of the top ten in this year's Ballon d'Or rankings but continues to exert an unmistakable influence on games from the middle of the park.

Lamine Yamal set for Barcelona return

Barcelona are prepared to welcome teenage sensation Lamine Yamal back to action after about two weeks out injured. The forward has been named as part of La Blaugrana's squad for their league meeting against Real Sociedad on Sunday evening.

Yamal suffered a groin injury in August and aggravated it when he was away with the Spanish national team on international duty earlier this month. The youngster has yet to play for Barcelona since their matchday three meeting with Rayo Vallecano, missing four games in the league and UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona have been dealt two significant blows in the past few days with injuries to Joan Garcia and Raphinha, and will be boosted by Lamine Yamal's return to fitness. He will likely make his fourth appearance of the season when the Basque club visits Monjuic later today, and will hope to help his side reach the summit of LaLiga.

