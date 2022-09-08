"For me, there is only one big club" - Real Sociedad manager takes cheeky swipe at Manchester United ahead of Europa League clash

Manchester United are scheduled to take on Real Sociedad in their first Europa League game of the season at Old Trafford today (September 8). Ahead of the highly-anticipated clash, the Spanish club's manager Imanol Alguacil has taken a cheeky dig at the Red Devils' big-club status.

It goes without saying that Manchester United are considered one of the biggest clubs, not only in England but all over the world. Real Sociedad, on the other hand, aren't anywhere close to the Premier League giants in terms of global support even though they are among the fastest-growing clubs in Spain.

Regardless of the gulf between the two sides, Imanol Alguacil isn't leaving any room for intimidation.

During his press conference ahead of the encounter, the Spaniard aimed a sly dig at the Premier League giants by claiming that his side is the bigger of the two clubs. He said, as quoted by DailyMail:

"For me, there is only one big club, which is ours."

The tactician went on to insist that his side will not sit back against Manchester United today. Alguacil also highlighted the need for his players to be brave to earn an important victory away from home and added:

"We want to show who we are, rely on our personality. We want to go at our opponent. The thing is that the opponent also likes to do the same. I would not like to draw being shut inside the box, I would prefer to lose and with a team that goes for it."

"There is no other way – we have to be brave all of the time. If not, there are very slim chances of winning at a stadium like this one."

Manchester United enjoying a brilliant run of results

The Spaniard is feeling confident ahead of the encounter.

The Red Devils have turned the corner since their embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Brentford last month. United have won all their last four games in the Premier League, including statement victories against the likes of Liverpool, Leicester City and Arsenal.

As it stands, the Red Devils occupy the sixth position in the table, with 12 points from six games so far. It remains to be seen if they can get their Europa League campaign off to a brilliant start by beating Real Sociedad today.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar