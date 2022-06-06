“For me, the pitch and have fun counts” – Arsenal-linked forward breaks silence after being quizzed about future 

Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca has been speaking about his future amid reports that Arsenal are looking to sign him this summer.
The highly-rated 23-year-old had an incredibly impressive season in Serie A. His 16 goals in 36 appearances led his side to a respectable 11th-placed finish.
The Gunners are desperate to bring in a centre-forward this summer following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January. The Gunners also confirmed that Alexandre Lacazette would leave the club when his contract expires later this month.
Eddie Nketiah's future also appears uncertain with his deal set to expire. La Repubblica reports that Arsenal have made a €35 million offer for Scamacca although the Italian side want a fee closer to €50 million.
While on international duty with Italy, Scamacca has insisted that he is trying not to be distracted by rumours surrounding his future. He told Rai Sport (as per Italy24):
"For those who know me, I am a very simple boy who is living a dream and will do everything to get as far as possible. I don't read these things. Only the pitch counts. The numbers are made up by the clubs. For me, the pitch and have fun counts."
Mikel Arteta and Edu write up striker shortlist for Arsenal this summer
According to The Athletic, the north London club have at least six centre-forwards targets this summer, most notably Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus.
The 25-year-old Brazil international has just over a year to go on his current deal. With the imminent arrival of Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland, there is belief that the Gunners could capture Jesus for a cut-price deal.
Arsenal are also chasing Serie A forward Tammy Abraham, who has enjoyed stunning success since his arrival at Roma last summer. The England international will not come cheap following his record-breaking debut season for Jose Mourinho's side.
Other Italian top-flight targets include Victor Osimhen of Napoli and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez but both would be very expensive options.
Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the final name mentioned in the report after his difficult season which was blighted by injury. Arteta will be desperate to improve his attacking options for next season, with his team's lack of firepower in the most recent campaign costing them a place in the Champions League.