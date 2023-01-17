“For me, that’s even more important than the result” – Berbatov explains what impressed him about Manchester United during win over Man City

Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov opined that his former team's comeback win against Manchester City on January 15 impressed him.

Despite falling behind via a 60th-minute Jack Grealish goal, Erik ten Hag's side managed to pull off a spectacular comeback at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford scored for the Red Devils to complete a remarkable comeback in a tense Premier League clash.

Speaking about the game, Berbatov pointed out that the team's togetherness and fighting spirit is something to be lauded. he said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Not many teams can overcome that sort of result. But when you do it, that gives you even more confidence and reason to be happy after the game and to know you are in the right direction building team spirit we saw."

The Bulgarian added:

"For me, that's even more important than the result. Of course, Bruno [Fernandes] was hinting at something in the past that maybe someone was looking at more for himself than the team. But that's in the past. We're now looking forward."

With the win, Manchester United moved into touching distance of Manchester City. They currently trail Pep Guardiola's team, who are second, by one point and have 38 points on the board after 18 league games.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes the team have reconnected with the fans

Speaking after the Manchester derby, Ten Hag lauded fans for their support. He added that the players have re-established their connections with Manchester United fans.

Ten Hag said (via the Red Devils' official website):

“I think one of the goals before the season was to get connection between the fans and players back again."

Ten Hag continued:

“If we want to restore this great club, then we have to be [about] togetherness. I think today was an example of to be together, fight together, with the right atmosphere, and when we create the right ambience, it's really difficult for every opponent to play us. We have to do it, of course, here at Old Trafford.”

United will return to action on January 19 as they take on Crystal Palace in a Premier League away clash.

