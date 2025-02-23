"For me, he is more than welcome" - Arne Slot claims Jurgen Klopp rejected two invites to attend Liverpool matches

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has claimed that his predecessor Jurgen Klopp snubbed two invites from him to watch the Reds in action. The Dutchman has also insisted that the former Reds' boss is more than welcome to visit whenever he wants.

Ad

Klopp engraved his name in Anfield folklore during his nine-year stint at the Merseyside club. The German promised to turn the Liverpool fans from 'doubters to believers' and he kept it.

Arne Slot had massive shoes to fill in the summer when he was brought in to replace Klopp, who became a club legend during his stint. And the Dutchman has done an extraordinary job so far, with his side flying high in England and Europe.

Ad

Trending

Liverpool are leading the Premier League table comfortably and also finished top of the Champions League league phase. They have also made it to the League Cup final where they will take on Newcastle United.

Arne Slot has claimed that he would love for Klopp to visit the team whether in games or their training ground. He admitted that he previously invited the German to two games but he could not make it. Slot said, as quoted by GOAL:

Ad

"I invited him [Klopp] to the [Manchester] City and Real [Madrid] home games but he told me he was somewhere else in the world. He can come here any time he wants, to the games or even to this building [at the training ground in Kirkby]."

The Dutch manager added:

"For me, he is more than welcome. In the first half of the season he was enjoying life, with his wife, and at this moment he has a job to do."

Ad

Jurgen Klopp spent the first half of the season away from football completely before taking over as the global head of soccer at Red Bull.

Liverpool star identified as a priority by European giants: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly identified Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz as their top target for the upcoming summer transfer window. As reported by Spanish outlet AS, the Colombian is wanted by the Blaugrana for his prolific finishing and versatility.

Ad

Diaz's future at Anfield has been up in the air lately, with his contract set to expire in 2027. The Colombia international is reportedly unwilling to sign an extension and is eager to move to Barcelona.

Diaz joined Liverpool in a deal worth a reported £37.5 million from FC Porto in January 2022. He has made 134 appearances for the Merseyside giants till date, scoring 37 goals and producing 16 assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback