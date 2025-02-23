Barcelona make Liverpool star their priority signing for the summer window - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly earmarked Liverpool forward Luis Diaz as their priority target for the summer. As reported by Spanish outlet AS, the Blaugrana are keen to reinforce their attack and want a player who can play on either flank.

Ad

It has been claimed that Barcelona have set their sights on Diaz, whose future at Liverpool has been up in the air. The Blaugrana are believed to be impressed with the Colombian's eye for goals and his versatility.

Diaz is contracted at Anfield until the summer of 2027 and is reportedly not keen on renewing his deal. He has fallen behind Cody Gakpo in the pecking order on his favored left flank under Arne Slot.

Ad

Trending

The 28-year-old has often been used as a number nine by Slot this season and has also played on the right flank. He has impressed with his end product, scoring 13 goals and providing three assists in 36 appearances across competitions

The technically gifted winger joined Liverpool in January 2022 in a deal worth a reported £37.5 million from FC Porto. He has so far made 134 appearances for the Merseyside giants, contributing 37 goals and 16 assists.

Ad

Barcelona have a long-term interest in the fleet-footed winger and have been linked with the Colombian on several occasions. However, their financial situation has been a major obstacle in their pursuit of the wide attacker.

Barcelona ready to sell Liverpool target this summer: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly ready to sell Frenkie de Jong this summer. He has attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Netherlands international has entered the final 18 months of his deal at Camp Nou and has yet to sign an extension.

Ad

The Dutchman has not exactly been able to live up to his massive €86 million price tag following his big move from Ajax in 2019. Injuries have been a big factor and he has failed to establish himself as the midfield lynchpin he was expected to become.

De Jong has made 238 appearances for the Catalan giants to date, finding the back of the net 19 times while setting up 22 goals. He has won four trophies during his time at Barcelona, including the LaLiga title in 2022-23.

The 27-year-old still has time to finally live up to the immense potential he showed at an early age at Ajax. A move to Liverpool where he would play under compatriot Arne Slot could be a big boost to his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback