“For me Messi was not fundamental” – Ex-Argentina star makes bold claim about Lionel Messi despite FIFA World Cup triumph

Former Argentina goalkeeper Hugo Gatti has claimed that Lionel Messi wasn't fundamental in his side's triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month.

It goes without saying that Lionel Messi had his best World Cup outing in Qatar. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was at the top of his game, contributing seven goals and three assists in seven appearances. The Argentine also picked up the Golden Boot at the tournament.

The PSG maestro scored in every round of the competition, including two goals against France in the final. Despite this, Hugo Gatti insists that La Albiceleste goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was more decisive than the former Barcelona skipper.

The former Boca Juniors and Argentina shot-stopper was quoted as saying by La Nacion:

“The goalkeeper was more important than Messi. He covered the fundamental balls, he won the penalties. The most decisive player was the goalkeeper. During the games, he did not catch a ball if the ones that went to the goal were a goal, but when he had to appear in the final minute, he appeared. For me, Messi was not fundamental."

Lionel Messi replicated Diego Maradona's feat by leading Argentina to World Cup glory in December. Gatti, however, insists the forward will never be greater than the 1986 World Cup winner in Argentina.

The Boca Juniors legend added that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar will not reach the level of Brazilian great Pele while declaring that Kylian Mbappe was the best player in the world. He said:

“His [Messi] World Cup was relatively good, but he will never be more than Maradona. First, no one surpasses Pelé and, here in Argentina, no one surpasses Diego. Mbappé is the best in the world."

B/R Football @brfootball Lionel Messi just kept breaking records at the World Cup 🤯 Lionel Messi just kept breaking records at the World Cup 🤯 https://t.co/8i1Nj2cSAr

Lionel Messi reveals he misses his Argentina teammates

Messi celebrating the World Cup with his colleagues.

Just two weeks after returning to PSG in the wake of his World Cup triumph with Argentina, Lionel Messi has revealed that he already misses his national team colleagues.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner made this known in a heartfelt message posted on his official Instagram page. A part of the post read:

"I miss my colleagues, the day-to-day with them, the mates, the talks, training sessions, the bullshit we did. How nice it was to see my family enjoy an unforgettable experience every day for everyone and how beautiful it was to go to the games and see the madness of the people on the field and in Argentina."

Poll : 0 votes