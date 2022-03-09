"For Messi and I, it is a special game" - PSG star Neymar says he has "good memories" of playing against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar has reminisced about his clashes against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, admitting that it’s a 'pleasure' for him to play at the venue.

Real Madrid will welcome PSG to the Santiago Bernabeu for the all-important second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday night.

The Parisians nicked a last-gasp winner in the first leg last month, courtesy of an outrageous solo effort from Kylian Mbappe. The onus is now on Los Blancos to up the ante and pop up with a fitting reply in their backyard.

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide 🗣️ Neymar Jr: “I was about to play for Real Madrid at the age of 13 but life took me to Barcelona. It is the team that I carry in my heart.” 🗣️ Neymar Jr: “I was about to play for Real Madrid at the age of 13 but life took me to Barcelona. It is the team that I carry in my heart.” https://t.co/7m7BgoVv9z

Neymar, who is familiar with the Bernabeu, thanks to his time with Barcelona, has looked back on his “good memories” at the stadium. Recalling his performances and the amazing matches he played at Real Madrid's home, he said (via Marca):

“I have good memories [of the Bernabeu], I got goals and assists, played in amazing games and it's a stadium with an incredible history. To play here is a pleasure.”

The 30-year-old played eight games against Real Madrid during his time at Barcelona. Alongside his teammate Lionel Messi, he wreaked havoc on the Whites’ defense, bagging four wins and a draw in those eight outings.

The Brazilian superstar admitted that it is extra special for him and Messi to return to the home of their former rivals, adding:

“For Messi and I, it's a special game because of our time at Barcelona. It will be special for Sergio [Ramos], too. Playing against Real Madrid in the Champions League is special for everyone.”

Lionel Messi has played 46 times against Los Merengues in his career, winning 20 games and drawing 11. The Argentine maestro has thus far scored 26 goals and registered 14 assists versus Madrid.

Neymar insists there is no favorite between Real Madrid and PSG

The Brazilian international acknowledged the slender 1-0 lead PSG have, but claimed that his side would need to play even better than they did in the first leg in Paris.

When asked to pick a favorite, Neymar said in the pre-match press conference:

“A game between PSG and Real Madrid is always going to be 50/50, there's never a favourite. We have the advantage but the advantage we have we can keep in our heads, and we have to play better than in Paris.”

Neymar Jr @Fan10Neymarjr Neymar is going to show Real Madrid levels today you heard it first here . Neymar is going to show Real Madrid levels today you heard it first here . https://t.co/CW8lCKT12O

Paris Saint-Germain are coming into the match on the back of a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Nice in Ligue 1. Despite both Neymar and Messi featuring in the game, the duo could not save the day for the French giants.

The two former Barcelona stars will need to put their disappointing outing in the rearview mirror and give it their all against Madrid on Wednesday night.

