“For one major reason” - Aguero chooses best goal from Alejandro Garnacho and Wayne Rooney’s overhead kicks for Manchester United

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero recently picked Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho's overhead kick over Wayne Rooney's from 2011.

The 19-year-old Argentina international managed to put the Red Devils in front within three minutes during the 3-0 win against Everton on November 26. His overhead effort from inside the box managed to find the corner and beat Jordan Pickford in the Toffees' goal.

Meanwhile, Rooney, who scored an incredible 253 goals for Manchester United, scored his stunning overhead kick in the Manchester derby back in 2011. The former England international netted from a closer range as compared to Garnacho.

However, Aguero picked Garnacho's stunner, given Rooney scored his against Manchester City. In an interview with Stake.com, he said (via Goal):

“Wheeeew, what a goal! That has to be the best goal of 2023. When I saw it, I was awestruck. It's not easy to score a goal like that. Garnacho’s goal and Rooney’s goal against City are both great goals. For the physical prowess behind them, and the sheer beauty of the goal. But I choose Garnacho's for one major reason, Rooney scored against City!”

Aguero came up against Rooney eight times when the latter represented the Red Devils. The former Argentina international's side won five of those battles while losing three.

Rooney won the Premier League title five times with Manchester United while laying his hands on the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup trophies once each.

Sergio Aguero says Manchester United can win Premier League after poor start to the season

Sergio Aguero (via Getty Images)

Sergio Aguero believes Manchester United are not out of the race for this season's Premier League title. Erik ten Hag's side have struggled so far, currently placed seventh, with 28 points.

The Red Devils were also knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after finishing rock-bottom of their group, behind Galatasaray and Copenhagen. Despite concerns over the club's performances, Aguero told Stake.com (via Goal):

"You can never sleep on Man United at this stage of the season. They are one of the biggest threats to Man City’s Premier League title."

Manchester United have won just one of their last six fixtures across competitions. Up next in the Premier League is a trip to West Ham United on Saturday (December 23).

Arsenal lead the standings with 39 points, while second-placed Liverpool are just a point behind the Gunners. Aston Villa are third, level on points with the Reds and Manchester City round off the top four (34 points).