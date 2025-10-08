"For the others, it makes things simpler" - Frank Leboeuf claims Chelsea star signed in 2023 is now worth 'double' the fee the Blues paid for him

Former France star Frank Leboeuf believes Moises Caicedo is now worth double the £115 million Chelsea paid to sign him in 2023. The pundit hailed the midfielder and put him in the same category as Claude Makelele and N’Golo Kanté.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Leboeuf said that Caicedo makes things easy for his teammates on the pitch as he does all the dirty work. He added that the midfielder is like a wall in the middle of the pitch, helping the players move freely and said:

"Remember the first season, they paid £100million and we were wondering, is he worth it? But now he is worth more than that, double that. Because that guy gives you such business in the middle of the park, that for the others, it makes things simpler. It’s easier. We go back to the previous generation of defensive midfielder, Wisey [Dennis Wise], Claude Makeke and N’Golo Kante, those fantastic players that give their lives every game."

"We used to call them water carriers, they were in the shade of the others. They were the bad people destroying everything, David Batty, the fantastic Roy Keane. But those players are completely essential to a team and they are the fixed wall to make sure the team is going to work and Caicedo is showing that to the world. What we saw against Liverpool, it was absolutely exceptional."

Chelsea paid £115 million to sign Caicedo after Liverpool agreed a £110 million deal with Brighton & Hove Albion. The Ecuadorian refused to join the Reds, insisting that he wanted to move to Stamford Bridge and got his wish.

Jamie Redknapp hails Chelsea star Moises Caicedo

Former Premier League midfielder Jamie Redknapp hailed Chelsea star Moises Caicedo after the win over Liverpool. The pundit claimed that the Ecuadorian was tough to play against as he could do everything on the pitch and said:

“Normally, a number 6 doesn’t have this quality. You talk about him, Rodri, Gravenberch – those three are as good as anything in world football. He possesses so many good attributes. When he hasn’t got the ball he’s incredible, he’s so hard to play against. He can pass the ball, he plays round the corner. There’s nothing he can’t do, there’s not a weakness in his game.”

Caicedo has scored two goals this season, against West Ham United and Liverpool, helping Chelsea win both games. He has been a standout player for the Blues, who sit seventh with 11 points.

