"For a playmaker, this is outrageous" - Fans react as Lionel Messi trumps Cristiano Ronaldo by just one goal in iconic 21st century stat

Lionel Messi was ranked ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo by just one goal on the list of the highest scorers in Europe's top five leagues since 2000. It triggered an avalanche of reactions from fans on Twitter.

For over 15 years now, Messi and Ronaldo have dominated football discourse with their remarkable exploits, while also competing for the honor of being the 'greatest of all time'.

Messi's epic World Cup victory with Argentina last year skewed the narrative a little, tilting the balance in his favor, but now, there's another stat that puts him ahead of his great rival.

The Athletic released a chart featuring the highest scorers in Europe's top five leagues since the turn of the 21st century. Messi came first with 496, just one more than Ronaldo, who came in at second.

Having spent almost 17 years at Barcelona, it's a no-brainer that most of Messi's league goals have come with the Catalan outfit in La Liga. In fact, he scored 474, a Spanish top-flight record.

Another 22 league goals came with PSG in the last two years, a decline from his goalscoring average at Barcelona. However, that didn't stop the fans from raving about the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

One user wrote on Twitter that Messi's stats are "outrageous" for a playmaker. Another one quipped that Ronaldo might return to Europe from Saudi Arabia just to beat that record.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

For a playmaker this is outrageous 🤯



db.🇨🇭 @dmnc_bt @AlbicelesteTalk @TheAthleticFC Would bet ronaldo to go to europe just for this record at 40

Ronaldo did it in every league he played in @TheAthleticFC Messi achieved most of his stats in BarcelonaRonaldo did it in every league he played in

Messi and Ronaldo both playing away from Europe now

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are still competing at the ages of 36 and 38, respectively, but neither will be seen gracing the European football next season, a first.

Following his acrimonious departure from Manchester United last winter, Ronaldo sent shockwaves by joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. It marked his first stint away from his home continent.

Now, Messi has followed into his rival's footsteps by quitting Europe too in favor of Inter Miami, whom he joined on a free transfer from PSG this summer. Earlier today, the Argentine was officially unveiled by the MLS club.

Both players only have a few more years left in them. It's a shame that their final bits of action as footballing greats will be away from the glimmering lights of European football.