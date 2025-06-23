“For sure, he is a big threat” - When Lionel Messi named ex-Chelsea star as player he admires

Lionel Messi heaped praise on Chelsea legend Frank Lampard ahead of the infamous Champions League clash in 2009. The former Barcelona forward claimed that the Englishman was a part of a great squad at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to the media, Messi said Lampard was a rare talent, consistently scoring goals from midfield. He added that the Chelsea legend was the player they needed to keep in check during the two legs of the semifinal and said via GiveMeSport:

"We know they have a great squad that contains some of the best players in Europe, but I particularly admire Frank Lampard. To have a midfield player who consistently scores so many goals at the top level is a rare thing. It is something we need to look out for in the two matches. For sure, Frank is a big threat."

Lampard reciprocated the admiration and named Messi as his GOAT. The Chelsea legend said in 2024 that the Inter Miami superstar was better than Cristiano Ronaldo and said on TNT Sports Mexico via BolaVIP:

"Messi, for me, individually for talent, is the greatest ever probably, in my opinion. But with Cristiano, what he did in terms of what he made himself and the numbers, output, goals, and dedication — even now to this day — means that they're just there together. I have to respect them both in the same way. I don't think it's fair to try and put one above the other. I think they've been the most amazing players, and I'm honored that I could play against them."

Lionel Messi has struggled against Chelsea, managing to score just three goals in his 10 matches against them. He missed a penalty in the famous 2-2 draw at Camp Nou in 2012 and managed his first goal against the Blues in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Chelsea legend on how they kept Lionel Messi quiet in Barcelona clashes

Ashley Cole spoke to GOAL in 2020 and said that Chelsea worked as a team to keep Lionel Messi quiet. He said that the players knew the importance of keeping the Argentine marked all the time and said:

"It wasn't just me! That's been thrown about but the team effort was massive. When it came to stopping players like him, we had a great team understanding and togetherness at Chelsea. Our midfield was integral in that regard. It certainly wasn't just me. I wasn't blowing my trumpet there by pointing that out!"

Lionel Messi faced Ashley Cole five times in his career and failed to win any of the matches. He lost twice and drew the other three matches, all of which were against Chelsea.

