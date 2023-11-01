“For ten years, I haven’t seen a lot here” – Gary Neville offers opinion on whether top players should join Manchester United or Arsenal

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes top players should join his former side over Arsenal, despite the side's poor form off-late.

Since the departure of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, the Red Devils have failed to win the Premier League or the UEFA Champions League. Under the management of current boss, Erik ten Hag, the Manchester outfit is far from competing for such top honors.

After suffering a 3-0 defeat to local rivals Manchester City on Sunday, October 29, Manchester United are placed eighth in the Premier League, having racked up 15 points. They are third in Group A of the UEFA Champions League after managing one win and two losses from their opening three fixtures.

However, Neville said that the fan inside him would still wish to see the best players join Old Trafford. He said (via HITC):

"Even though I have said that (Manchester United is a graveyard for players). Even though I am basically thinking that and my head says that (players would pick teams like Arsenal over Man United), I can never publicly say that a player shouldn’t come and play for this football club because there is still that kid in me that walks up that road there. Towards K Stand over there where I sat as a kid, and thinks ‘This is magic, this football club’. I will never not think that."

He added:

"But the reality of it is, at this moment in time, people say it’s like the 80s. It’s not. I watched other players of great fire and robustness. Brilliant characters. They just weren’t good enough. Or good enough as Liverpool, Everton or Arsenal that won leagues. But I saw something. For ten years, I haven’t seen a lot here."

Up next for the Red Devils is a Carabao Cup clash against Newcastle United on Wednesday, November 1.

Who do Manchester United and Arsenal face in the Premier League next?

Mikel Arteta and Erik ten Hag (via Getty Images)

Manchester United will face Newcastle United in midweek before they ready themselves for a trip to Craven Cottage, as they take on Fulham on Saturday, November 4.

Currently, the Red Devils are 11 points behind league-leaders Tottenham Hotspur and eight behind fourth-placed Liverpool. Although Ten Hag will be looking to close the gap to the top four, an away test at Fulham could prove a tricky task.

Meanwhile, the Gunners face West Ham on Wednesday, November 1 in the Carabao Cup before they play Manchester United's midweek opponents. Mikel Arteta's men travel to St. James' Park on Saturday to face sixth-placed Newcastle on November 4.

Arsenal themselves are second in the Premier League standings, two points behind their north London rivals.