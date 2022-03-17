"For weeks I've been heckled, threatened, questioned" - Marcus Rashford rubbishes claims that he flipped off Manchester United fan after Atletico loss 

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has shot down claims he flipped off a fan following the side's loss to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. The incident took place after United's exit from the UEFA Champions League following their defeat.

A video has surfaced showing the 24-year-old reacting to a fan shouting criticism at the forward. It came from a contingent of the Old Trafford faithful watching on as players headed to the club's coach.

UtdXclusive @UtdXclusive No words for this Rashford No words for this Rashford 😬 https://t.co/fG5hNsb6wi

Rashford has denied using any arbitrary language and that he flipped off the fan. The England international posted a long-worded response to the allegations to defend his position.

He tweeted:

"A video can paint a thousand words and in this case inaccurate info being shared on social media. Guys for weeks I've been heckled, threatened, questioned and last night my emotion got the better of me. I'm a human being. Reading and hearing that stuff about yourself everyday it wears you down. No one is more critical of my performance than me."

He added:

"But what you see in the video lacks context. I had been heckled from the minute I stepped foot outside the ground, abuse not just aimed at my football. People were looking for a reaction from me. Phones were at the ready. Of course, I should have just walked straight past and ignored it, that's what we're supposed to do right? I want to clarify two things."

He further clarified:

"The first being what I actually said to the man throwing abuse at me which (was) 'come over here and say it to my face' (a fact security can back up) and secondly, the fact I used my forefinger to direct the fan to 'come over here and say it to my face'. I did not gesture with my middle finger. I'm not entitled. This isn't ego."

What has happened to Marcus Rashford at Manchester United?

Marcus Rashford was given his Manchester United debut by former manager Louis van Gaal in 2015. The signs back then were that we were watching a future England and Manchester United legend develop before our eyes.

Flash-forward seven years and we sit debating the striker's future at Old Trafford. His place in the side has been usurped by Swedish youngster Anthony Elanga and his England colleague Jadon Sancho this season. He has made 25 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring five goals and making two assists.

The Englishman was once earning comparisons to Kylian Mbappe. He was at the forefront of every Manchester United fan's mind for how the side would contend in the future.

His meteoric rise to prominence was heralded by many in the game. But his current woes and the way in which he has got to this stage has been alarming to say the least.

Jordan @FourFourJordan Genuinely think Rashford’s team trying to paint him like a saint 24/7 is effecting his career. He can still do the amazing things he does off the pitch whilst having that nasty streak in him in football. The constant apologising is working against him. Genuinely think Rashford’s team trying to paint him like a saint 24/7 is effecting his career. He can still do the amazing things he does off the pitch whilst having that nasty streak in him in football. The constant apologising is working against him.

Manchester United haven't helped, that much is true. Constant change in coaching and no real identity at the club since Sir Alex Ferguson's days.

The summer is approaching and Rashford could be set to leave the club he loves so dearly.

