“For a young guy like him, it’s special to see that attitude” – Ruud van Nistelrooy explains what has impressed him about Manchester United-linked Cody Gakpo

Former Manchester United forward Ruud van Nistelrooy has praised young PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo for his professional attitude.

The 23-year-old has been linked with multiple clubs recently, including Manchester United. However, Gakpo has not allowed that to affect his game. Praising Gakpo's attitude, Nistelrooy said (via Manchester Evening News):

"There have been rumours about him since the beginning of the season almost eight weeks ago, and we have not seen Cody changing his behaviour up to now. There were rumours over the whole period, and I admire that a lot in him; he's working on his development on a daily basis, playing in games and reaching his levels."

Gakpo has scored ten goals and laid out nine assists in 13 games across competitions for PSV this season. Lauding the youngester's exploits amidst all the transfer talk, Nistelrooy said:

"He's not distracted; he's focused on games he has to play and focused on his next game. For a young guy like him, it's special to see that attitude."

Gakpo was also on target for the Netherlands in their 2-0 UEFA Nations League win at Poland on Thursday.

Manchester United have signed three players from Eredivisie this summer

Following the arrival of former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, United have made a few acquisitions from the Eredivisie.

They signed Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord. That was followed by the expensive signings of Lisandro Martinez and Antony from Eredivisie giants Ajax.

All three players have established themselves in the United first team under Ten Hag, along with another new signing, Christian Eriksen, who also previously plied his trade in the Eridivise.

Ten Hag is seeking to implement a fluid, possession-based attacking football philosophy at the club, which is yielding results after a slow start . Despite losing their first two league games, United have won their next four on the bounce, including victories against Liverpool and Arsenal.

The Red Devils, currently fifth in the standings, are six points behind league leaders Arsenal, with one game in hand. Manchester United will seek a top-four spot to return to the UEFA Champions League.

