"Forced Karius, Donnarumma and Mendy into errors!" , "They s*** their pants" - Fans say Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema instills 'fear of god' in goalkeepers

Football fans online believe Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema's presence in attack forces goalkeepers around the world to make errors. This comes after the Frenchman's hat-trick guided Los Blancos to a 3-1 win over Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinals tie.

Karim Benzema had a clinical first-half at Stamford Bridge where he scored two goals to hand Real Madrid the advantage in the tie. The 34-year-old forward opened the scoring at the 21st minute mark after heading home from a Vinicius Jr. cross. The Frenchman doubled the lead three minutes later after scoring yet another header past Edouard Mendy.

However, Benzema would then force an error from Mendy early in the second half. The forward was chasing down a Real Madrid clearance that forced Mendy to fumble a pass to Antonio Rudiger, allowing the number 9 to score in an empty goal.

Football fans on Twitter praised Karim Benzema's worth-rate during Los Blancos' 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge. Some fans even compared Mendy's error to former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius' mistake in the 2018 Champions League final.

Here are some tweets in that regard:

Xav Salazar @XavsFutbol Benzema and forcing goalkeepers to make massive mistakes isn’t spoken about enough. Karius, Ulreich, Donnarumma and now Mendy. All shook at the mere sight of the son of Don Florentino. Benzema and forcing goalkeepers to make massive mistakes isn’t spoken about enough. Karius, Ulreich, Donnarumma and now Mendy. All shook at the mere sight of the son of Don Florentino.

Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo Benzema forced Karius, Donnarumma and Mendy into errors. There’s something about this guy. Benzema forced Karius, Donnarumma and Mendy into errors. There’s something about this guy.

OGi 🐐 @PSGOgi Ulreich, Karius, Donnaruma, Mendy..... This guy Benzema puts the fear of God in these goalkeepers. When they see him running at them they shit their pants Ulreich, Karius, Donnaruma, Mendy..... This guy Benzema puts the fear of God in these goalkeepers. When they see him running at them they shit their pants

EssinemLFC @essinem7 Mendy having a Karius moment.



Mad that it’s the same player taking advantage… Mendy having a Karius moment.Mad that it’s the same player taking advantage… https://t.co/N6HQ1jxBAN

Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan What is it with Benzema and keeper mistakes - Mendy joining Donnarumma and Karius... What is it with Benzema and keeper mistakes - Mendy joining Donnarumma and Karius...

Dory 🦧 @dorylfc the next Karius ??? Edouard Mendy vs Real Madrid Highlightsthe next Karius ??? Edouard Mendy vs Real Madrid Highlights 🔥🔥 the next Karius ??? https://t.co/aoIOIgroz8

MOHNICE ⚔️ @Mohnice_ Benzema has almost achieved the Cristiano Ronaldo champions League legacy. Man forced Karius, Donnarumma and Mendy into errors. There’s something special about this guy. Goal keepers will surely fear and hate him. He is actually flying at the age of 34 Benzema has almost achieved the Cristiano Ronaldo champions League legacy. Man forced Karius, Donnarumma and Mendy into errors. There’s something special about this guy. Goal keepers will surely fear and hate him. He is actually flying at the age of 34

Carlo Ancelotti's side have one foot in the semifinals of the Champions League following their win against Chelsea. Los Blancos will now take a 3-1 aggregate win at the Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg, which will be contested in a week's time.

It is worth mentioning that the winner of this tie will either face Manchester City or Atletico Madrid in the semifinals. The Premier League champions are currently 1-0 ahead on aggregate going into the second leg.

Karim Benzema is enjoying one of his most productive seasons in a Real Madrid shirt

Karim Benzema is currently enjoying one of his most prolific seasons in a Real Madrid shirt since signing for them back in 2009. As things stand, the 34-year-old forward has scored 37 goals in 36 appearances for the La Liga giants this season across competitions.

The France international has also played a vital role in Real Madrid's title challenge this season. The forward has scored 24 goals and provided 11 assists in 26 La Liga matches as Los Blancos lead the standings. They are currently 12 points clear of second-placed Barcelona with eight matches remaining in the league. The Catalan giants, however, do have a game in hand.

If he continues his recent form, the 34-year-old forward could have a realistic chance of winning the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

