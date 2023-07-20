"Forever useless", "Can't get past a single player" – Chelsea fans want attacker sold for his shambolic performance against Wrexham

Chelsea fans have expressed their discontentment with Raheem Sterling on social media following his underwhelming outing in his team's 5-0 pre-season friendly win against Wrexham in North Carolina, USA.

The Blues registered a whopping victory against their EFL League Two opponents at the Kenan Memorial Stadium on Wednesday (July 19). Ian Maatsen scored two goals in the first half before Conor Gallagher, Christopher Nkunku and Ben Chilwell all scored after the break.

However, the club's supporters were left unimpressed by Sterling's performance in the second half. Here's how they reacted on social media:

Rola @kofoworola__a My own take from tonight’s game is Morreira needs a very good loan spell, I want Casadei to stay and sterling is forever useless.

Repping Rayan Cherki @AcretionDisc2 @kofoworola__a Sterling should be sold, Gallagher sold, Moreira loaned. The rest can all stay.

Ayobami 💐 @callmemendoza @kofoworola__a Forever useless ma’am. Sterling can’t get past a single player one on one 🤦🏽‍♂️

koko @malikinetic @kofoworola__a Sterling Gallagher needs to be sold. Does two guys are very useless. I would have even prefer RLC than the two of them.

Sterling, 28, came on as a second half substitute to replace Maatsen on the Blues' left flank. Although he provided the assist for Gallagher's 81st minute low drive, the former Liverpool man struggled to shine.

A right-footed pacy attacker, the 82-cap England international joined Chelsea from Manchester City for £47.5 million last summer. He failed to replicate his usual form past season, registering just nine goals and four assists in 38 appearances across competitions for his side.

Sterling, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2027, could end up being a bench-warmer should he flounder during the Stamford Bridge outfit's ongoing USA tour. He is set to fight for a starting spot with the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke on either flank.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are next set to face Brighton & Hove Albion in Philadelphia on Saturday (July 22). They are also set to lock horns with Newcastle United, Fulham and Borussia Dortmund during their USA tour.

Mauricio Pochettino shares his two cents on his first informal win as Chelsea head coach

After his team's 5-0 friendly win over Wrexham, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino shared his thoughts on the contest. He said (h/t ESPN):

"I am happy because of the attitude. It is time to improve now, but it is part of the process in this period of learning in the way we want to play and building the physical condition also. I am happy with the performance and now [we must] keep going."

Pochettino, who has penned a two-year deal with an option of another year at the Blues, left Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke out of the squad in the Blues' game against Wrexham. But, he handed summer arrivals Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Angelo Borges and Diego Moreira pre-season minutes in North Carolina.

When asked about Nkunku and his goal, Pochettino replied:

"The most important thing now is to get good feelings. We start again to play after the holidays. All the players came in a different level and now it is about putting them all in a similar level to compete for the things we want to compete."

So far this summer, Chelsea have roped in four players for £97 million. They have cashed in on eight players to earn around £210 million and have also released the likes of N'Golo Kante and Cesar Azpilicueta.