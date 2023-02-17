"Forget that fraud Messi", "This is a Ballon d'Or worthy season" - Manchester United fans go wild with 'absolute beast's' form this season

Manchester United fans want Marcus Rashford to win the Ballon d'Or this year following his blistering run of form post the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 25-year-old forward continued his hot streak with a goal in their 2-2 draw with Barcelona in the Europa League on Thursday, February 16.

It was his 13th strike in 15 games since United's campaign resumed in December, and Red Devils supporters could not contain their excitement.

Some fans claimed that Rashford deserves the Ballon d'Or, even ahead of Lionel Messi, who is the current favorite to lift the prize following his World Cup triumph with Argentina.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Most in-form player in the world? No player in Europe's top 5 leagues has scored more goals than Marcus Rashford (13) since the World Cup ended.Most in-form player in the world? No player in Europe's top 5 leagues has scored more goals than Marcus Rashford (13) since the World Cup ended.Most in-form player in the world? ✨ https://t.co/DayP8kEiDn

One fan said that he feels Rashford could be the next English player to get his hands on the golden ball, while another one wants FIFA to award him the trophy right away!

This year's Ballon d'Or will be given away in October, so there's still time, but Rashford is making a strong case for himself. Here's how Manchester United fans reacted:

Trey @UTDTrey Forget that fraud Messi, that Ballon D’or is for Sir Marcus Rashford MBE Forget that fraud Messi, that Ballon D’or is for Sir Marcus Rashford MBE

UE 🇶🇦 @UtdEra_ I have a feeling Rashford will be the next English player to win the Ballon d’Or I have a feeling Rashford will be the next English player to win the Ballon d’Or

𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸 🇺🇸🇵🇱🇶🇦 #𝗚𝗹𝗮𝘇𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗢𝘂𝘁 @PK_MUTD Keep it quiet but this is a Ballon D’or worthy season from Rashford Keep it quiet but this is a Ballon D’or worthy season from Rashford

ًEl. @UtdEIIis If we win the Europa League and a couple other trophies and Rashford ends the season in this form.



Why shouldn’t he win the Ballon D’or? There genuinely isn’t another player in Europe playing like this right now. If we win the Europa League and a couple other trophies and Rashford ends the season in this form. Why shouldn’t he win the Ballon D’or? There genuinely isn’t another player in Europe playing like this right now.

Joel 🇸🇪 @ElectricElanga All bullshit a side with ref… Rashford is Ballon d’or bound All bullshit a side with ref… Rashford is Ballon d’or bound

Marcus Rashford in the form of his life with Manchester United

With the Ballon d'Or ceremony still eight months away, it may seem secondary at this point, but either way, Marcus Rashford's form cannot be ignored right now.

The star forward is breathing fire at the moment, tearing up defenses on his way to producing his best goalscoring form in years.

Following a dip in his performances over the last few seasons, it seemed like his best days were already behind him, but Rashford has successfully proved his critics wrong with scintillating displays in recent weeks.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



It’s only February Marcus Rashford has now equalled his best ever goal scoring tally in a season (22 goals).It’s only February Marcus Rashford has now equalled his best ever goal scoring tally in a season (22 goals).It’s only February 😳 https://t.co/AcJqJQluC8

He's now on 22 goals in 35 games in all competitions, his joint-best return in a single campaign having also struck as many times in the 2019-20 season.

However, with three more months left into the current term, the England international is sure to surpass that tally and post a new personal milestone.

Rashford's goalscoring spree also holds Manchester United in good stead on all fronts. They clawed their way back into the title race, are into the Carabao Cup final and are on the brink of reaching the Europa League knockout rounds too.

As long as their No. 9 keeps firing on all fronts, Erik ten Hag's side could be in with a chance to finish with a title.

Poll : 0 votes