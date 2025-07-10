"Forget about it" - Fabrizio Romano on Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr's reported pursuit of Real Madrid star

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr have no intention of signing Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes. After a trophyless 2024-25 campaign, the Knights of Najd are keen on making reinforcements in the frontline.

Ad

As per earlier reports, the Brazilian attacker was linked to Al-Nassr. However, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Saudi giants are not looking forward to bringing the 24-year-old to Riyadh. The transfer specialist said (via Al Nassr Zone on X):

"Al Nassr are not going for Rodrygo, forget about it, and Rodrygo has no intention of going to Saudi at this stage of his career."

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Rodrygo is currently nearing an exit from Real Madrid under Spanish tactician Xabi Alonso. The Brazilian attacker last scored a goal for Los Blancos in March this year. Since then, he has failed to score a goal for Real Madrid in the last 15 games.

Moreover, Gonzalo Garcia has been in fine form at the FIFA Club World Cup and the arrival of Franco Mastantuano from River Plate is imminent. Hence, Rodrygo would have to fight an uphill battle for minutes under the new boss. The Brazilian attacker lacked clear involvement in Xabi Alonso's plans at the club tournament as he played only 92 minutes in three appearances.

Ad

The LaLiga giants suffered a 4-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals on Wednesday.

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso talks about Rodrygo's future

New Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso addressed Rodrygo's situation in the post-match press conference after Los Blancos suffered a 4-0 defeat to PSG. The attacker didn't play against the Parisians despite his side clearly needing goals.

Ad

The Spanish tactician revealed that the coaching staff decided to rest Rodrygo because the team required a different profile against the French giants. He also said that the club has not made any decision on the Brazilian attacker's future in the Spanish capital. He said (via the official website of Real Madrid):

"These are match decisions. The way the match was going, we needed another profile. There have been no decisions for the future. We haven't rotated too much in this Club World Cup, and the context will be different in the future."

Last season, the Brazilian attacker made 54 appearances across all competitions for the Spanish giants, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists. Meanwhile, with a defeat in the Club World Cup semifinals, Los Blancos will end the 2024-25 campaign trophyless.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shashank Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.



Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.



He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.



Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel. Know More