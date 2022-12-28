"Forgive us" - Lionel Messi sends public apology to Rosario residents and admits it is 'difficult to see everyone'

Lionel Messi has been unable to leave his home in Rosario as residents of the city are still buzzing about Argentina's triumph in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Amidst the mania, Messi invited the mayor of Funes, Roly Santacroce, to his house as the superstar footballer received an 'honorable citizen' plaque for his exploits in Qatar.

Messi has now issued an apology to his fans for not being able to meet everyone. After receiving the honor, the Argentine superstar said (via Daily Mail):

"Well, we wanted to send our greetings to all the people of Funes, Rosario in general. We would like to thank you for the love you have always shown us, especially now at this time when I have just arrived back from the World Cup. Forgive us as well because sometimes it is difficult to see everyone, we are with family and friends for a few days and sometimes it is complicated."

Lionel Messi was the star of the tournament for La Albiceleste's triumphant campaign. He scored seven goals and provided three assists during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and was named the winner of the Golden Ball award.

Alexis Mac Allister revealed his first experience of meeting Lionel Messi

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister bagged an assist in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. He has now revealed his first experience of meeting Lionel Messi.

Speaking to B/R Football, Mac Allister said (via GOAL):

"I was so nervous, my hands were shaking. I'm a really shy guy, so yeah, I was really nervous. But then you realise how humble he is. In that moment, I was playing at Boca Juniors, so we had arrived from Argentina to [play] I think it was Spain for a friendly. And we arrived, and he was having dinner."

Mac Allister added:

"I went to the table and said hello with my hands shaking. I was sweating. But it was an amazing moment. He's my idol. He's the best football player in the world."

