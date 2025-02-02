"Forgot to do what we should do" - Guardiola says he regrets 'the last 20, 25 minutes' of Manchester City's performance in Arsenal loss

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stated that he regrets his team's performance in the "last 20, 25 minutes" of their 5-1 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday in the Premier League. The reigning English champions were battered at the Emirates Stadium by the Gunners.

Speaking to the press after the match, the Catalan manager reflected on his side's performance. He pointed out the positives from City, emphasizing the chances they created in the first half. Guardiola told BBC Match of the Day (via City Xtra on X):

"I only regret the last 20, 25 minutes. We forgot to do what we should do, what we've done for 60, 65, 70 minutes. It's a difficult game starting like that in this stadium, against that team in the first minutes and it's happened many times this season."

"But after 10, 15 minutes we took the game, played really, really, really good. At 1-1, good momentum, with the passes to make transitions with Omar [Marmoush], and then deflection, third goal..."

Guardiola added:

"After we didn't continue what we have to do in terms of defensively and being a little patient. When you play that way they can run and at 3-1 they're more comfortable and it's more difficult. I regret the last 15, 20 minutes. The rest? A really good game from our side. It's difficult when you see the result, but this is my feeling..."

Manchester City are fourth in the Premier League after their crushing defeat to Arsenal, having lost seven, drawn five, and won 12 games in the league.

"Yeah, it was a tough game, tough performance" - Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard hails his team after 5-1 battering of Manchester City

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has shared his joy at his side's 5-1 win against reigning English champions Manchester City. The Gunners were ruthless at home against Pep Guardiola's men and cut the Sky Blues to shreds in the final 30 minutes of the game.

After the game, Odegaard recognized the role their home fans played in creating an exciting atmosphere. He said (via Dailly Cannon):

"Yeah, it was a tough game, tough performance. And yeah, with the fans, the atmosphere and the scoresheet like that, it can’t be better, so very happy."

Arsenal will face Newcastle United in the second leg of their EFL semifinal on Wednesday at St James' Park. They will be keen to build on their performance against City to overturn their two-goal deficit in the tie. Manchester City next face Leyton Orient on February 8 in the FA Cup.

