"Forgot he existed" "Good news" - Manchester United fans rejoice as reports suggest midfielder will leave at the end of the season

Manchester United fans agree with the club's reported decision not to sign Sofyan Amrabat on a permanent deal.

According to European football journalist Dean Jones (via The United Stand), the Red Devils won't make Amarabat's loan deal permanent. The Moroccan midfielder is set to return to Serie A side Fiorentina at the end of the season.

Amrabat, 27, joined Manchester United on last summer's transfer deadline day. He arrived on a season-long loan (£8.5 million fee) with the option to buy for £21.5 million.

There was much enthusiasm upon the Morocco international's arrival at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag's midfield needed strengthening and the energetic holding midfielder looked to fit the bill.

However, Amrabat has struggled at United, making 17 appearances across competitions. He's struggled to earn a starting berth, with Ten Hag preferring the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Scott McTominay, and Christian Eriksen.

Amrabat is currently away at the African Cup of Nations with Morocco. His nation are in the last 16 of that competition and should they make it to the final he will be absent until February 11.

It's fair to say that Manchester United's decision not to sign Amrabat permanently has gone down well with fans.

One fan even forgot about the Red Devils' summer signing:

"I forgot he existed ngl."

Another fan was pleased to hear the news:

"Good news for the day."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Amrabat heading back to Fiorentina at the end of the season:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Sofyan Amrabat opened up on starting his Manchester United spell with an injury

Sofyan Amrabat dealt with injury issues earlier this season.

Amrabat started his loan spell with Manchester United with a back injury which the club picked up during his medical. He didn't make his debut until September 26 when he impressed as a makeshift left-back in a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup.

The Moroccan has spent much of his time with the Red Devils as a utility man, also playing as a makeshift right-back. He touched on the start of his move to Old Trafford after a man-of-the-match display in a 2-1 win against Chelsea in December (via Tribuna):

"I started the season] with an injury and normally you need some time to adapt. But there was no time, the team needed me, so I had to jump in immediately and I'm a fighter, I will never say no when the manager needs me."

Amrabat failed to nail down a consistent starting place in Ten Hag's side and his chances of doing so aren't high. Casemiro has just returned from a long-term injury and 18-year-old Mainoo is enjoying a breakout season in United's midfield.