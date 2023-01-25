Contrary to reports, Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko hasn't accepted a transfer offer from Turkish Super Lig side Adana Demirspor, says Gianluca Di Marzio.

Bakayoko has been on loan at AC Milan since 2021. The player, though, hasn't made an appearance for the Rossoneri this season. He has been linked with a move away from the defending Italian champions. Journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu reported that Bakayoko has accepted an offer from the Turkish Super Lig club. Di Marzio, though, debunked the claim.

Bakayoko joined Chelsea in 2017. He made 43 appearances for the club, scoring three goals and providing as many assists. The Frenchman has since spent time on loan spells with AC Milan (twice), Napoli and AS Monaco.

Given the player's form and the fact that the Blues are creating a team for the future, Bakayoko has virtually no chance of returning to his parent club. He has been an outcast for Milan too.

Once touted as a highly talented prospect, the 28-year-old finds himself at a crossroads. While Adana could have given the player the playing time he probably needs to prove his mettle as a player, he has declined the move.

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez pursuit continues

Speaking of midfielders, Chelsea have been extremely interested in bringing Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez to the club. The Benfica starlet grabbed eyeballs with his performances for Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Blues pursued Fernandez at the start of the January transfer window but couldn't come to terms with Benfica on transfer fee. The Portuguese club wants the entire amount of Fernandez's release clause to be paid, which is a massive sum of €120 million.

The Blues, though, are unwilling to spend that amount in one go. Football.London's Adam Newson provided an update on the Blues' plan to go for Fernandez again. He said:

"Chelsea have maintained throughout their pursuit of Enzo Fernandez that they wouldn't be willing to pay his release clause in one lump sum. And Benfica – after talks collapsed at the start of January – have very much dug their heels on in that release clause being paid."

Newson added that something would have to give if Fernandez is to arrive at West London in January.

