"Form is temporary, class is permanent," "Star boy" – Chelsea fans dub midfielder 'Kaka on steroids' after stunning display in 2-0 Aston Villa win 

Chelsea fans have lauded Mason Mount's performance following his spectacular brace against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 23-year-old opened the scoring within the first 10 minutes as he capitalized on Tyrone Mings' botched clearance to finish calmly past Emi Martinez. The Blues weathered the storm for the rest of the first half, with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga making a string of incredible saves.

Villa couldn't find a way through a stubborn Chelsea defence. When Mings gave away a free kick from 30 yards away from goal, Mount again stepped up and tricked Martinez by firing into the top right corner to score one of the goals of the season so far. Thanks to this, the visitors secured a 2-0 victory.

The victory kept Chelsea in fourth place of the league standings, three points clear of Manchester United, who were held to a goalless draw by Newcastle United. But supporters were clearly delighted with Mount's clinical display, as he was largely responsible for an excellent away victory.

Following the full-time whistle in Birmingham, supporters took to Twitter to praise the England international for his excellent display:

Dubois @CFCDUBois Potter has turned Mount into Kaka on steroids Potter has turned Mount into Kaka on steroids https://t.co/3tSmeC9sto

Conn @ConnCFC ‍ Mason Mount is back. One of England’s finest talents.. Mason Mount is back. One of England’s finest talents.. 😮‍💨 https://t.co/ZIfSSOwPt3

Conn @ConnCFC Form is temporary, class is permanent. Mount proving that point. Form is temporary, class is permanent. Mount proving that point.

Mod @CFCMod_ They thought Mason Mount was finished, big mistake They thought Mason Mount was finished, big mistake 😂

Kwame Benaiah @kwamebenaiah

2 goals

3 assists



Star boy Mason Mount 3 games2 goals3 assistsStar boy Mason Mount 3 games 2 goals 3 assistsStar boy Mason Mount ⭐ https://t.co/wrQautI5Bq

Graham Potter claims Chelsea "believe in Mason Mount a lot"

Mount's outstanding display drew warm praise from his manager as the Englishman continued his fine form heading into the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Following a slow start to the campaign, Mount scored his first goals of the campaign at Villa Park and Potter was extremely complementary to his playmaker.

Potter claimed that it was important for his Chelsea team to capitalize on their excellent win in the Champions League this week, as he told Sky Sports (per BBC Sport):

"It was a tough game. Aston Villa made us suffer, especially in the first half, even though we took the lead. They put us under pressure and our goalkeeper made some good saves.

"It's important coming back from the Champions League game to respond. Am delighted for the players and it's a big three points for us. They have good players, the crowd gets involved in the game. Results are important and it's relentless, that's how we have to manage the players and the squad."

On Mount's display, Potter added:

"We believe in Mason Mount a lot. We love him as a player and he is a great guy. You can see the influence he has on the team and he works really hard for us."

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes