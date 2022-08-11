Former Arsenal and Chelsea defender William Gallas predicts who will win Golden Boot in the Premier League this season

William Gallas has backed Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus to challenge for the Golden Boot in the Premier League this season. The former Chelsea defender believes the Brazilian will be competing with Manchester City's Erling Haaland, who is touted to finish as the top scorer.

Arsenal signed Jesus from Manchester City earlier this summer for a reported £45 million fee. The Gunners beat competition from Chelsea and Tottenham for his signature, and he had an impressive pre-season with his new side.

Speaking to Genting Casino, Gallas is confident that Jesus has the potential to win the Golden Boot, but believes Haaland will take the trophy home in his debut season.

He said:

"Jesus definitely has that potential, we saw that at Manchester City. I watched Man City vs West Ham, Haaland is going to be the top scorer in the Premier League. In his first game he scored two goals straightaway and it shows he's ready for a new league and country. Jesus won't be too far from Haaland."

Arsenal star snubbed move to Chelsea

Gabriel Jesus spoke to Arsenal's official website after sealing his move earlier this summer and claimed Mikel Arteta was a key reason for his switch.

He added that the Spaniard helped him a lot during his time at Manchester City and said:

"He helped me a lot [at Manchester City]. We would always stick together after the training sessions and do some finishing or something. He's a very intelligent guy and was an amazing player, so if he knows something he can teach me or the young players."

He added:

"I'm so happy to sign for this big club. Since day one when I knew I could come to play for Arsenal, I was happy. I know the staff, I know some players, the Brazilian ones. I know there are a lot of top players. They are young and I'm still young as well, so I am so happy to be here to help. I come to help, to learn as well and to try to do my best."

Jesus failed to find the back of the net in the Premier League opener against Crystal Palace, but he was a live wire on the pitch.

