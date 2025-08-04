Former Arsenal and Chelsea star David Luiz completes surprise transfer to Champions League club

Former Arsenal and Chelsea defender David Luiz has joined Pafos FC. The Brazilian star was a free agent after mutually terminating his contract with Brazilian Serie A side Fortaleza earlier this month.

Pafos FC are a Cypriot football club that won the first division title last season. They are playing in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers this summer and have qualified for the third round. They defeated Maccabi Tel Aviv in the previous round and now face FC Dynamo Kyiv.

Hours ahead of the first leg of the qualifier, Pafos have announced the signing of Luiz on a 2-year contract. In their press release to the media, the Cypriot club said:

"Pafos FC is proud to announce the signing of Brazilian football icon David Luiz, who joins the club on a contract until 2027. This landmark transfer marks the most historic moment in Cypriot football — the arrival of a global superstar whose name has echoed in the world's greatest stadiums.From the sacred pitches of Brazil to the brightest stages of Europe, David Luiz's career is a journey of passion, character, and excellence."

"And now, he brings his unmatched experience, charisma, and warrior spirit to the land of myths, to write a new chapter with Pafos FC. David Luiz Moreira Marinho is a true titan of modern football. For over 15 years, he has competed at the pinnacle of the sport, earning admiration around the globe for his commanding presence, technical brilliance, and unmistakable charisma. Throughout his illustrious career, he has left a lasting legacy at every club he has represented."

David Luiz played 248 matches for Chelsea across two spells at the club. He won the UEFA Champions League and Premier League once, while adding two medals each of UEFA Europa League and the FA Cup.

The Brazilian went on to join Arsenal in 2019 and played 73 games. He won the FA Cup against Chelsea in the 2019/20 season and also added the FA Community Shield in 2020 before leaving for Flamengo in 2021.

David Luiz claimed Chelsea staff begged him to return after joining Arsenal

David Luiz spoke to the OTRO YouTube channel earlier this year and claimed that Chelsea staff members wanted him to return after he moved to Arsenal in 2019. He claimed that they were texting him constantly and said (via TNT Sports):

"I had this connection with everyone at the club. It was so massive and big and I was missing every single one. Every text message I was receiving, people were saying: ‘Come back, come back, come back, come back, we are here for you’."

"I give you the example of a gentleman there who is 75 years old. He was having breakfast with me at the time when he had the opportunity. He was texting me: ‘I am still waiting for you here to have breakfast again’."

Arsenal paid £8 million to sign David Luiz from Chelsea in the 2019 summer transfer window. He was one of the final signings by Unai Emery at the club as the Spaniard was sacked months later, with Mikel Arteta taking over.

