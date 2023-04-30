Former Arsenal player claims Gunners have achieved a task this season that is “almost more important” than winning the league

Former Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has claimed that the Gunners' qualification for the Champions League next season is "almost more important" than winning the Premier League.

The north London giants have suffered a blip in the last few weeks to hand Manchester City an advantage in the title race.

The Cityzens now look like the favorites to win their fifth Premier League title in six years under Pep Guardiola.

Arsenal were eight points clear of City at one point this season and looked on course to win their first title in 19 years.

However, they drew three consecutive games against Liverpool, West Ham United and Southampton before losing 4-1 to the Cityzens.

The Gunners now lead Manchester City by two points but have played two more games.

Former World Cup-winning German defender Shkodran Mustafi has claimed that qualifying for the Champions League and building on that platform next season is just as important as winning the league just once. Mustafi told Sky Germany, as quoted by Metro:

"Arsenal haven’t played in the Champions League since Arsene Wenger left the club. In my view, the positive development that the club have gone through under Arteta is almost more important than winning the league just once and then not being able to build on it, like Leicester City did after winning the title in 2016.."

The Levante defender added:

"I think Arsenal have already won a title in which they play in the Champions League again next year because that’s where the club belongs. Of course, Arsenal want to win the league after a season like the current one. But the goal will be to play at the top for the next few years and not just win the Premier League once."

The Gunners will next be up against Chelsea on May 2 while the Cityzens will travel to Craven Cottage to face in-form Fulham on Sunday (April 30).

Paul Merson urges Arsenal to sign 27-year-old star

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has urged his former club to sign red-hot Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

The Bees striker has scored 35 goals in 70 games across competitions since the start of last season and has been tipped to leave the Gtech Community Stadium.

Merson has urged his former club to make a move for the 27-year-old forward, who has been linked with Chelsea, Manchester United and Aston Villa. Merson told Sky Sports, via HITC:

"I don’t see too much difference between him and Jesus, I don’t, but if I was Arsenal, I would take him. I would take him. He suits Arsenal down to the ground. Sometimes you cannot go long with Jesus, but you can go long with Toney. He is good in the air. He has got a very good brain, Toney. He can see a picture. He is not Harry Kane, but he can do a Harry Kane job where he can come off the centre-halves and he can pass through and he can find a pass and he is tidy."

The Gunners currently have the services of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah up front, with striker Folarin Balogun also doing an impressive job on loan at Reims this season.

