"He has got a very good brain" - Paul Merson urges Arsenal to sign 27-year-old star who would suit them 'down to the ground'

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has urged his former club to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

The English striker has done a solid job for the Bees in the big time, scoring 35 goals in 70 games across competitions since the start of last season. He is now 27, and a move away from the Gtech Community Stadium to a more prominent Premier League club has been touted.

According to Football365, Chelsea, Manchester United and Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Toney. Merson, who won two first-division titles as a player for Arsenal, has urged the Gunners to throw their hat into the ring as well.

Merson told Sky Sports, via HITC:

"I don’t see too much difference between him and Jesus, I don’t, but if I was Arsenal, I would take him. I would take him. He suits Arsenal down to the ground. Sometimes you cannot go long with Jesus, but you can go long with Toney. He is good in the air.

He added:

"He has got a very good brain, Toney. He can see a picture. He is not Harry Kane, but he can do a Harry Kane job where he can come off the centre-halves and he can pass through and he can find a pass and he is tidy."

Arsenal signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City last summer for a fee of £45 million. He has scored nine times and provided seven assists in 21 games across competitions so far this term.

Toney, meanwhile, continued his rich vein of form by scoring in his team's 2-1 league win against Nottingham Forest earlier today (April 29).

Mikel Arteta keen to rebuild Arsenal's confidence after damaging Manchester City defeat

Arsenal came into the league game against Manchester City at the Etihad on April 26 knowing the consequences of a defeat.

The Cityzens ran them out of the park, amassing nine shots on target as compared to the visitors' two. The Gunners kept 48% of the ball but hardly ever looked threatening in possession.

The result was a comfortable 4-1 win at home for Pep Guardiola's side. Asked if his team will need to win their remaining five games to have a shot at the title, Arteta responded, via the club's official website:

"I don’t know what is going to be required. For sure we have to first lift the players up, because they suffered tonight and it was a difficult one to swallow. We’ll lift them up tomorrow and do everything we’ve done so far so well in the next match to earn the right to win [the next game]."

The Cityzens trail Arsenal by just two points and have two games in hand.

