Former Arsenal star believes the Gunners lost a bit of their 'soul' when they moved to the Emirates stadium

Former Arsenal player Johan Djourou has revealed his sentiments about the shift from the club's historic Highbury grounds to the Emirates stadium. During his decade-long tenure with the Gunners, he graced both Highbury and the Emirates.

In an exclusive conversation with Ladbrokes Fanzone, Djourou expressed his belief that Arsenal experienced a loss of its essence when transitioning to the new venue.

The Gunners' relocation from the compact and cherished Highbury to the 60,000-seat Emirates in 2006 was intended to bolster the club's long-term financial stability. However, Djourou's reflections suggest that the transformation may have come at a cost to the team's identity.

Djourou, a Swiss defender, also highlighted the distinctive "Highbury spirit" that once defined the club and its connection with the local community. He reminisced about his early years as a 17-year-old, playing at Highbury and benefiting from the immense support of the passionate fanbase.

He said via the Daily Star:

“Arsenal, and the whole community, it all means so much to me. ‌“Arsenal is special, it's simple. Of course, Highbury was a very special place, and then we lost a bit of our soul when we moved to the Emirates because it was so big and people just weren't used to it.''

He also emphasized the importance of football as a unifying force and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play the sport they love in front of a global audience. The former player also acknowledged that the "Highbury spirit" has shown signs of revival over time since then.

Djourou's optimism for the future of the Gunners is evident as he commends the resurgence of the club's atmosphere, belief, and collective engagement. He praised the fans for their enduring support through the highs and lows. He also expressed confidence that "big things are around the corner" for the globally renowned club.

Gabby Agbonlahor foresees Arsenal closing the gap on Manchester City in the upcoming Premier League season

Former footballer Gabby Agbonlahor believes that Arsenal is poised to close the gap and compete on par with Manchester City in the upcoming season, as per talkSPORT.

"Last season, 94 goals for City and 88 for



Arsenal! Timber, Havertz, Rice have come in."

Agbonlahor's optimistic outlook is grounded in the team's offseason acquisitions, which include notable players like Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz, and Declan Rice.

With Manchester City securing the title by edging past the Gunners last season, Agbonlahor's prediction reflects the anticipation of a more competitive battle for the top spot. The Gunner's strong performance last season coupled with their recent reinforcements, has fueled Agbonlahor's expectation of an intensified rivalry in the Premier League this time around.