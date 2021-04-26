Former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil takes a dig at Tottenham Hotspur as trophy drought goes on

Mesut Ozil has once again poked fun at Tottenham Hotspur after their defeat at the hands of Manchester City in the League Cup final on Sunday.

The final was Tottenham’s chance to end a 13-year trophy drought, but they barely tested Manchester City.

Tottenham were massive underdogs heading into the game, having sacked Jose Mourinho last week and replacing him with the inexperienced Ryan Mason.

The lack of a clear game plan was evident on the pitch as Manchester City dominated the game, and were rightly rewarded in the 82nd minute when Aymeric Laporte scored to give them the lead.

Most of the Arsenal fans reveled in Tottenham’s misery, and Ozil, who played for Arsenal before joining Fenerbahce, took a dig by posting ‘It remains dusty… #LeagueCupFinal’ on Twitter. We assume he was referring to Tottenham’s trophy cabinet.

Manchester City’s win over Tottenham makes it four Leagues Cups in a row

The League Cup is a competition Manchester City like, and the Sky Blues have won the trophy in each of the last four seasons, and a further five times in the last six years.

They have beaten five different teams in the cup, thereby showing their incredible squad depth. With the win, Pep Guardiola can still lead them to the treble, as they are in the semi-finals of the Champions League, and have a ten-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

As for Tottenham, the wait for a trophy continues. They last beat Chelsea in the final of the League Cup in 2008 under then manager Juande Ramos, and that was the last time they had any success.

Advertisement

🗣 "I CANNOT believe that Jose Mourinho did not take charge of that final."



Former Spurs player Jamie O'Hara did not hold back in his appraisal of Tottenham's decision to sack Jose Mourinho earlier in the week. pic.twitter.com/TE3LseaFfq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 25, 2021

With Champions League football looking unlikely for next season as well, the Tottenham board have a serious job on their hands to make the team competitive again.

The north Londoners have lost their last three finals in the League Cup, finished runners-up in the Champions League, and have failed to crack the Premier League.

Although they are above their local rivals Arsenal, the Gooners can perhaps revel at Tottenham’s inability to cross the final hurdle.