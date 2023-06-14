Former Arsenal star Santi Cazorla names type of player Barcelona need to sign this summer

Former Arsenal and Spain midfielder Santi Cazorla has said that Barcelona need to sign a midfielder in the summer transfer window. Cazorla, who plays for Al-Sadd SC in Qatar, believes a player in the mould of Pedri or Manchester City's Bernardo Silva would help the team.

The Blaugrana are the reigning La Liga champions, ending the league season ten points clear of closest challengers Real Madrid. However, they suffered a group-stage exit in the UEFA Champions League and didn't make it past the UEFA Europa League playoff either.

Xavi Hernandez's side suffered a dip in form midway through the season, with many putting it down to Pedri's injury. The youngster suffered a muscle injury during their Europa League game against Manchester United, and Barcelona clearly struggled without him.

Pedri also suffered a long-term hamstring injury that derailed his side's 2021-22 season, too. As a result, Cazorla, who won 81 caps for Spain and played 180 times for Arsenal, feels the Blaugrana need to sign a midfielder who can play a similar role.

He told Jijantes FC (via ReshadRahman on Twitter):

“Xavi needs a player who’s profile is similar to Pedri - the style of Bernardo Silva perhaps. Xavi’s team needs players of this style. Pedri also needs rest.”

Reshad Rahman @ReshadRahman_ Santi Cazorla on Santi Cazorla on @JijantesFC : “Xavi needs a player who’s profile is similar to Pedri - the style of Bernardo Silva perhaps. Xavi’s team needs players of this style, Pedri also needs rest” #FCB ✍️ ❗️Santi Cazorla on @JijantesFC: “Xavi needs a player who’s profile is similar to Pedri - the style of Bernardo Silva perhaps. Xavi’s team needs players of this style, Pedri also needs rest” #FCB ✍️

Pedri notably played 52 times for Barcelona during the 2020-21 season, his first at the club. He also featured for Spain in UEFA Euro 2020 and the Tokyo Olympics that summer, which has seemingly weighed on his body since then.

In the last two seasons, the 20-year-old has featured just 57 times for the Blaugrana owing to muscle injuries. Xavi's side lack their usual composure and creativity without Pedri in midfield, so a player of his ilk is bound to improve the squad.

Barcelona have been linked with several midfielders this summer

Barcelona look set to have another busy summer ahead of them, with strengthening their midfield seemingly a priority.

The Blaugrana have been linked with Manchester City duo Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan. Silva is likely to be more difficult to sign, as his contract runs till 2025, while Gundogan is set to become a free agent on July 1.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Blaugrana have offered a three-year contract to the German midfielder.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



◉ Manchester City offer one year extension plus one more season as option.



◉ Barcelona offer three year deal.



◉ Saudi clubs, trying to temp him since January.



◉ Arsenal are also interested and informed. Ilkay Gündogan will make a decision on his future soon◉ Manchester City offer one year extension plus one more season as option.◉ Barcelona offer three year deal.◉ Saudi clubs, trying to temp him since January.◉ Arsenal are also interested and informed. Ilkay Gündogan will make a decision on his future soon 🔵🇩🇪 #MCFC ◉ Manchester City offer one year extension plus one more season as option.◉ Barcelona offer three year deal.◉ Saudi clubs, trying to temp him since January.◉ Arsenal are also interested and informed. https://t.co/6PMIz7TVEJ

Barcelona are also reportedly interested in Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, who many view as the perfect replacement for the departing Sergio Busquets. However, Zubimendi has said that he wants to continue with the Basque club after helping them qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich and Villarreal's Alex Baena (via GOAL) have been linked with a move to the Camp Nou, too. However, Kimmich has already said that he's keen to continue with Bayern.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes