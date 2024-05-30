Former Ballon d'Or winner says Kylian Mbappe 'will have to show that he deserves to be a starter' after completing Real Madrid move

Former Ballon d'Ór winner, Rivaldo believes Kylian Mbappe will have a lot to prove if he moves to Real Madrid this summer for free. The Frenchman has been tipped to move to the Santiago Bernabeu when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expires this summer.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has been a regular starter throughout his career, but Rivaldo believes he must prove himself to start for Los Blancos. Speaking with SPORT, the Brazilian World Cup winner said:

"I don't think either Rodrygo or Vinicius Jr. will be harmed by Mbappe's move to Real Madrid, I think the pressure is on Mbappe, who is going to arrive at a team that will surely win the Champions League, a title that Mbappe has never won. And if Real Madrid win that title, it will be partly because of Rodrygo and Vinicius."

The former Ballon d'Ór winner concluded, saying:

"So, although Kylian is a great player, he will have to show that he deserves to be a starter ahead of those who are there now, who have done a great job and on top of that, they have won titles that Mbappe does not have."

Real Madrid are set to play the Champions League final on Saturday (June 1) against Borussia Dortmund at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Real Madrid plan to announce Kylian Mbappe signing before Euro 2024

According to a report by GOAL, Real Madrid will announce the signing of French superstar Kylian Mbappe before the commencement of Euro 2024. The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to Los Blancos for the last few years and could announce a move in the coming days.

According to the report, the Spanish giants are focused on their UEFA Champions League final clash with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday but will shift gears to finalizing the move after that. Mbappe is set to leave PSG, where his contract will expire on June 30th after he announced that he will not extend his contract with them.

Mbappe looks set to join a star-studded team and will hope the hyper-successful Madrid club can help him achieve the one thing he has never won. Kylian Mbappe has never lifted the UEFA Champions League and is unlikely to have a better chance at doing so than at the 14-time winners.