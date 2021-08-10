Former Barcelona board member reveals who convinced Laporta to kick Lionel Messi out

Barcelona fans are still nursing the pain of Lionel Messi's departure this summer and it keeps getting worse as more shocking revelations emerge regarding what really happened in the background.

Former Blaugrana board member Jaume Llopis has shed light on the situation. He revealed:

"The new CEO [Ferran Reverter] is in charge. I know that everything has to go through the CEO, everything has to be signed by the CEO and not the president.

"The CEO threatened Joan Laporta with his resignation, and he has an ironclad contract if he signed [LaLiga's deal] with CVC.

"Laporta was pressured by his CEO and, on the other hand, Florentino convinced him. Between the two of them, they convinced him that he has to kick Messi out [of Barcelona] and not sign with CVC."

The decision to part ways with Lionel Messi continues to generate displeasure between the notable figures connected with the club.

Jaume Llopis resigned from the board as a result of the same and has been dropping bombshells about the situation over the past couple of days.

Former presidential candidate Victor Font has also attacked Laporta for allowing the best player in the club's history to leave.

It remains to be seen where the whole saga will eventually lead this summer as more finger-pointing is expected to surface in the coming days.

Laporta, meanwhile, insists he took the best decision for the club by rejecting La Liga's controversial cash injection and losing Messi as a result.

Lionel Messi held an emotional press conference to discuss his Barcelona departure

What is Lionel Messi's next move after leaving Barcelona?

Lionel Messi held a press conference shortly after Barcelona announced his departure. The Argentine made it clear there's no going back on the decision, putting an end to any hopes of seeing him in the Blaugrana colors next season.

Concerning his next destination, the 34-year-old is expected to join Paris Saint-Germain in the coming hours.

Messi has reportedly reached an agreement with the Parisians over a two-year contract that will see him pocket a gargantuan €35 million net per annum. There's also the option to extend the contract a year further if he chooses to.

