Former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman to takeover from Louis van Gaal after the World Cup

Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman will make a return to the dugout as the Netherlands head coach after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has been without a club since being sacked by the Catalan giants last November.

This will be the Dutchman's second stint with the national side. He also coached them between 2018 and 2020.

The official announcement was made via the Netherlands national team's official Twitter handle. The former Barcelona boss also confirmed the same using the platform.

The decision was taken after Louis van Gaal, who will lead the Oranje at the World Cup, confirmed that he was fighting an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

OnsOranje @OnsOranje Back as our coach from 2023: 𝐑𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐝 𝐊𝐨𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧!



He made the revelation on a Dutch TV show while promoting a new documentary about his life. The 70-year old is in his third stint with the national side after taking over from Frank de Boer, who was sacked after an underwhelming Euro 2020 campaign.

Koeman hasn't had the best of careers in coaching at club level. However, his first spell with the Oranje was quite successful. He succeeded Dick Advocaat in 2018 after the Netherlands failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Ronald Koeman @RonaldKoeman #onsoranje Trots om te delen dat ik na het WK opnieuw de rol van bondscoach van Nederland ga vervullen. Ontzettend veel zin in deze nieuwe uitdaging, op naar het bereiken van nieuwe successen samen! Trots om te delen dat ik na het WK opnieuw de rol van bondscoach van Nederland ga vervullen. Ontzettend veel zin in deze nieuwe uitdaging, op naar het bereiken van nieuwe successen samen! 🇳🇱 #onsoranje https://t.co/Olk81f99qu

Under the former Barcelona boss, the Dutch side reached the finals of the UEFA Nations League in 2019 but were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Portugal in the final. He also helped them qualify for Euro 2020 where he was supposed to be in-charge, but the tournament got delayed due to the COVID pandemic.

Koeman resigned from the post of the head coach in August 2020 when Barcelona made him an offer. He wasn't able to make the most out of his time in Spain. In his 67 games in-charge of the La Liga giants, he won 40, drew 11 and lost 16.

Former Manchester Unitetd and Barcelona boss prepares for World Cup as wishes pour in

Louis van Gaal has had a very successful career as a manager both at the national and club level. He won the Champions League with Ajax in 1995 and then went on to deliver top-flight titles at Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Under the 70-uear old, the Oranje also finished in third place at the 2014 World Cup.

During his esteemed career, he has given opportunities to many rising talents at various football clubs and earned huge respect. As news of the Dutch boss fighting prostate cancer went viral, many footballers wished Van Gaal good luck as he continues his treatment alongside preparing for the World Cup in Qatar.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney wrote on Twitter:

"Gutted to hear the sad news about Louis van Gaal. Sending best wishes and hope for Speedy recovery. Get well soon boss."

Netherlands captain Virgil van Djik said in a press conference:

"Hopefully we can make it for him a World Cup to never forget."

Red Devils forward Marcus Rashford also sent his good wishes. He wrote:

"Earned my debut from LVG. Will forever be indebted. You can fight this. We are all behind you."

For the World Cup, the former Barcelona boss will have to steer the Dutch side from Group A, which contains AFCON champions Senegal, hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

