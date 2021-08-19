Former Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde reveals whether he will return to management

Former Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde has been away from management since leaving the Spanish giants last year. The Spaniard opened up on his future, admitting he could return to the dugout in the future.

Valverde said:

"I suppose it's possible I could coach again. But it would have to be a different project, something stimulating and motivating. After leaving Barcelona I needed some downtime. I wanted to travel but with the pandemic, it wasn't possible. At the moment, I'm not clear about what I'm going to do next."

The Spaniard was last seen on the sidelines coaching Barcelona. He was lured to Camp Nou from Athletic Bilbao in the summer of 2017 shortly after Luis Enrique announced his decision to part ways with the club.

Ernesto Valverde led the club to win back-to-back league titles during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns. He also won the Copa Del Rey and Spanish Super Cup with Barcelona.

Unfortunately, the Champions League eluded the tactician during his time with the Catalan giants. Under his watch, Barcelona endured some of their most painful exits from the European tournament. Despite winning the first-leg of their quarterfinal clash with Roma in 2018, the Blaugrana fell to a shocking 3-0 defeat in Italy and crashed out of the competition.

It was more of the same against Liverpool the following year. Barca won the first leg of their semi-final tie against the Reds with an impressive 3-0 scoreline at Camp Nou. However, they were humiliated in the second leg at Anfield as the Reds came out on top courtesy of a 4-0 victory on home turf.

Ernesto Valverde was eventually sacked by the club in January of 2020 and was replaced by Quique Setien.

He has been out of management since leaving Barcelona. Following his recent revelation, it remains to be seen which club will be his next destination.

Meanwhile, the Catalan giants will keep their focus on the new season following their perfect start to La Liga last weekend. Ronald Koeman's men will face Atletico Bilbao in their second match of the campaign on August 21.

