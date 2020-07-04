Former Barcelona coach says Lionel Messi "still the same," rubbishes rumours of his departure

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi will continue his association with the Catalan club according to Argentine director Cesar Luis Menotti.

The Argentine forward has been heavily linked with a move away from the club after his contract negotiations with Barcelona stalled.

Lionel Messi is likely to stay at Barcelona

In an interview with TyC Sports, former Barcelona manager Cesar Luis Menotti has made some interesting statements about Lionel Messi's contract situation at Barcelona.

Menotti claimed that while the situation at Barcelona is not ideal, Lionel Messi still has plenty of good years left in him and is likely to stay at the club for years to come. Lionel Messi has not commented on the situation as yet and is currently focussed on Barcelona's La Liga aspirations.

#FCB 🔵🔴



💥 César Luis Menotti recuerda que "Messi es más representativo que Bartomeu en la historia del Barcelona"https://t.co/P1YnCMDJgy — Diario SPORT (@sport) July 4, 2020

Barcelona has struggled to compete for silverware this season and is likely to endure a trophyless season. Lionel Messi has been visibly frustrated with his team's performances in the recent past and is considering his future at the club according to reports in the Spanish media.

In his interview, Cesar Luis Menotti slammed Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu and claimed that Lionel Messi is much more important in Barcelona's history than the incompetent executive.

"Lionel Messi is more representative than Bartomeu in the history of Barcelona. It does not cross my mind that he will not reach an agreement."

Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona, according to former Argentina manager

Barcelona has struggled in La Liga this season

Lionel Messi is currently contemplating his loyalty to Barcelona according to the Spanish media but Menotti has refused to believe the rumours. The Argentina team director believes that contract negotiations are the last thing on Lionel Messi's mind when he takes to the pitch for Barcelona.

"Lionel Messi is still in full swing. He does not think about the contract when he comes on to the pitch. I do not think the inconvenience with Lionel Messi is an economic problem, I can not understand it."

Cesar Luis Menotti won the World Cup as the manager of Argentina in 1978 and also coached Lionel Messi's idol Diego Maradona at Barcelona in 1983 and 1984. The former Argentina manager certainly knows a thing or two about football's big names.

Lionel Messi is ready to leave Barcelona in 2021, according to reports.



Sources confirmed to @moillorens that Messi is angry about leaked media reports and frustrated about the squad's lack of quality: https://t.co/kPB5p7HEJe pic.twitter.com/MnskCiqleE — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 3, 2020

Menotti also commented on Quique Setien and his time at Barcelona. The former Barcelona coach claimed that the club's current manager has not found his preferred starting eleven as yet and must be given more time at the helm of Barcelona.

"It is clear that Quique Setién has not found the team yet. But Lionel Messi remains the same and not in vain reached 700 goals in his career."

Lionel Messi reached an incredible milestone against Atletico Madrid and scored the 700th goal of his career with a brilliant 'Panenka' chip that left Jan Oblak stranded. The Barcelona captain was unable to inspire his side to victory, however, as Atletico Madrid bounced back to steal a point from the fixture.

Lionel Messi scored a brilliant penalty against Atletico Madrid

The draw against Atletico Madrid severely dented Barcelona's title aspirations. Real Madrid may well be 7 points clear at the top of the table with a win against Athletic Bilbao tomorrow and Barcelona's season will be all but over.

Lionel Messi is likely to stay at Barcelona but the club's officials will have to put measures in place to ensure that the Argentine great is happy with the sporting project at the club.

