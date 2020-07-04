Explained: Why has Lionel Messi refused to negotiate a new contract with Barcelona?

Lionel Messi has stunned Barcelona by expressing his desire to leave at the end of his contract and Guillem Balague has dissected the Argentine legend's alleged decision.

Lionel Messi has been Barcelona's most important player this season and his departure will cause chaos at the club.

Lionel Messi's future is currently uncertain

According to a media report published by Spanish radio station Cadena SER, Lionel Messi has refused to sign a new contract with Barcelona. The Argentina captain reportedly wants to see specific changes made at Barcelona before he commits to a new contract.

Renowned Spanish journalist Guillem Balague believes that Lionel Messi has a massive stake in Barcelona's success and his refusal to sign a new contract is merely a way to improve the chaotic conditions at the Catalan club.

Lionel Messi's contract allows him the freedom to leave at the end of the 2020/21 season. The Argentine talisman has not taken up the option to leave Barcelona in the past but the Spanish media believes that he is likely to do so given the dire situation at Barcelona.

Lionel Messi has not spoken on the matter and will probably avoid the media circus that will continue to follow him at Barcelona over the next few days.

Lionel Messi wants to see a better situation at Barcelona, according to Guillem Balague

Lionel Messi is likely to stay at Barcelona

Lionel Messi has been a loyal servant of Barcelona for nearly two decades and is unlikely to leave the club any time soon, according to Guillem Balague. The Barcelona captain has often used his contract situation at the club to enforce changes at Barcelona and may well be doing the same thing on this occasion.

Lionel Messi has grown increasingly frustrated by the rumours that he controls several aspects of the decision-making process at Barcelona. The rumours began to take shape during Tata Martino's appointment in 2013 and have now escalated into a swirl of opinion that Lionel Messi's way is the only way at Barcelona.

The Argentine forward has been deeply affected by these rumours and believes that the Barcelona board has had a massive part to play in shifting the blame to its most charismatic player.

Barcelona has always been a force to reckon with in Europe but with the current situation at the club, it is likely that the Catalans will fail to win a single trophy this season.

Lionel Messi's ambitions at Barcelona have always been just as supernatural as his abilities and the Argentine is currently fed up with Barcelona's distinct lack of cutting edge in La Liga. The Catalans have fallen behind Real Madrid and are set to concede the La Liga title this season.

This failure is primarily due to the board's lack of cohesion and its failure to identify replacements for Barcelona's ageing stars. Barcelona has one of the oldest squads in Europe and Lionel Messi does not agree with most of the board's decisions.

Barcelona needs Lionel Messi more than ever

Lionel Messi has encountered problems in Barcelona in the past. The Barcelona captain and his family have had well-documented issues with the Spanish tax authorities for nearly a decade now and a move away from Spain may reflect Lionel Messi's vested interests in his personal well-being as well.

With Barcelona's finances in the doldrums, the departure of Lionel Messi could spell catastrophe for the Catalan club. It is likely that Lionel Messi will continue his legendary association with Barcelona but should he leave, all hell will break loose in Catalunya.

