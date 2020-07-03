Reports: Manchester City prepare swoop as Lionel Messi's Barcelona contract hangs in the balance

According to the Spanish media, Manchester City is tracking Lionel Messi's situation at Barcelona and may make a move in the coming seasons.

Lionel Messi is reportedly frustrated with the Barcelona board and is currently considering his options.

Lionel Messi has spent his whole career at Barcelona

According to several reports in the Spanish media, Manchester City has taken note of Lionel Messi's contract situation and has been closely following Barcelona's financial struggles in the recent past.

Over the past week, rumours have emerged that Lionel Messi has become increasingly frustrated with the chaotic situation in Barcelona and is fed up with the incompetence of the board.

Lionel Messi is currently Barcelona's captain and is also one of the senior members of the squad. The Catalan club's season went from bad to worse when the situation in Barcelona's dressing room deteriorated to unprecedented levels.

Barcelona's board is widely known to be incompetent and the lack of a sporting project at the club has reportedly frustrated Lionel Messi and several other members of Barcelona's dressing room.

Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona is a distinct possibility with Manchester City in contention

Lionel Messi is Barcelona's talisman

Lionel Messi has dragged Barcelona past the finish line more times than anyone can care to remember. The Argentine forward is currently the best player in the world and arguably the best in the history of football.

Manchester City has attempted to sign Lionel Messi on several occasions in the past but has never managed to prise Barcelona's crown jewel from Spain. Lionel Messi had previously reiterated his commitment to Barcelona and is likely to snub Manchester City and continue his stay at the club.

Barcelona's board, however, has ruined the club financially and continues to look for big-money signings that simply do not fit into Barcelona's starting eleven. The lack of decisiveness has reportedly annoyed Lionel Messi and is forcing him to reconsider his situation at the club.

Earlier today, Spanish radio station Cadena SER had reported that there exists a real possibility that Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona after his contract expires in 2021. The Argentine great has managed a contract renewal once every few years at the club over the past decade and is currently Barcelona's captain and longest-serving player.

Should Lionel Messi leave Barcelona for another European club, many pundits believe that Manchester City would be his ideal destination. Under Pep Guardiola, the EPL giants play a brand of football that could easily integrate the best player in the world.

The owners of Manchester City are financially powerful and will also be able to afford Lionel Messi's enormous wages. The Barcelona captain is likely to remain at the Catalan club for the foreseeable future but with the latest reports coming from Spain, the uncertainty surrounding his long-term plans continues to grow.

Pep Guardiola helped Lionel Messi to his peak

Lionel Messi's potential move to Manchester City could see him reunited with former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola. The Manchester City manager brought the best out of a young Lionel Messi at Barcelona over a decade ago and could wreak havoc in the EPL with the acquisition of Lionel Messi.

Barcelona, on the other hand, has no plan in place to replace the Argentine legend. The Catalan giants have several players over the age of 30 and are likely to crumble if Lionel Messi leaves the club. Manchester City, on the other hand, will be absolutely thrilled to present Lionel Messi in a sky-blue shirt.

