Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann should give Lionel Messi "a slap in the face", claims former French international

Antoine Griezmann should stand up to Barcelona captain Lionel Messi, according to a French radio host.

Griezmann was left on the bench as Barcelona slumped to a 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid.

Antoine Griezmann has revealed his admiration of Lionel Messi

Former French player Christophe Duggary has made some shocking statements about Barcelona stars Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann during a show on a French radio channel.

The French national also works as a commentator for RMC Sport and weighed in on Antoine Griezmann's situation at Barcelona. Duggary claimed that Lionel Messi should be put in his place at the club by Antoine Griezmann.

Christophe Dugarry calls Lionel Messi a 'half-autistic kid' in Antoine Griezmann rant https://t.co/y4OxOL46kF — Metro Sport (@Metro_Sport) July 2, 2020

Antoine Griezmann has struggled to find his feet at Barcelona this season. The French forward has been left out of the starting eleven in three of the last four games and has not been able to link up with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi insulted by French radio host

Lionel Messi tried his best against Atletico Madrid

Lionel Messi has been accused in the past of favouring his friend Luis Suarez on the pitch for Barcelona and Duggary alluded to the fact that Antoine Griezmann does not play in tandem with the rest of his teammates.

The radio host also asked Griezmann to put in more effort and try to play in conjunction with his Barcelona teammates on the pitch.

"It is true that Lionel Messi could give him more passes, but honestly it does not surprise me. Griezmann loses balls, plays with his leg curled up. He should go talk to Lionel Messi to solve the problem."

"Barcelona are trying to get into a pair of shoes that just don't fit."

-@RayHudson on Antoine Griezmann



Should Griezmann request a transfer out of Barcelona? If so, where would he be a better fit? pic.twitter.com/2RpRJ9VUIB — SiriusXM FC 157 ⚽️📻 (@SiriusXMFC) July 2, 2020

Antoine Griezmann was left on the bench in favour of Luis Suarez against his former team Atletico Madrid. The Uruguayan striker did nothing to contribute to Barcelona's cause against Diego Simeone's side and Setien's decision to throw Griezmann on to the pitch in stoppage-time has baffled Barcelona fans.

Christophe Duggary claimed that Antoine Griezmann must stand up to Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and went on to make some insensitive and offensive comments.

"What is he afraid of? A boy who is 1.5 metres tall and who is half autistic? Griezmann should slap him across the face."

Quique Setien's substitutions were not effective against Atletico Madrid

Duggary also had harsh words for Barcelona manager Quique Setien and claimed that while the Cantabrian manager does not hold a grudge against Antoine Griezmann, he is incapable of handling Lionel Messi and the Barcelona dressing room.

"Setien is a good person, but he does not have the level. He did not know who to change. He took Sergio Busquets off in the 85th minute for Ansu Fati and threw Griezmann on in the 90th minute. I am convinced that he has nothing against Griezmann, all is that has been overcome."

Barcelona is currently a point behind Real Madrid in the La Liga table and the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Antoine Griezmann will have to be at their best to give Barcelona a fighting chance of winning the league title this season

